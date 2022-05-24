AirPods Pro 2 rumoured to launch this year with one big disappointment

Apple's top of the range wireless earbuds are expected to get a sequel later this year. That's according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a very good track record when it comes to these predictions.

(1/4)1. AirPods Pro 2 will enter mass production in Vietnam in 2H22, a successful case of mass production of Apple's major products outside China.https://t.co/siWe9HItrd @WSJMay 24, 2022 See more

He tweeted that the AirPods Pro 2 will enter mass production in the second half of this year, which suggests they will launch soon after, probably some time in the autumn. They could even launch alongside the iPhone 14 in September, though it's more likely Apple would hold a second launch event soon after, so as not to steal the iPhone's thunder.

But if you were hoping for a switch to USB-C charging, you may be disappointed. Kuo predicts the Pro 2's charging case will stick with the Lightning port rather than adopting USB-C. Rumours have surfaced recently that Apple is testing USB-C for its iPhones, so it follows that accessories such as the AirPods would adopt the port too. But not yet, it seems.

Oh well, you can always make your own.

Kuo's tweet thread also mentions Apple will move production of the AirPods 2 to Vietnam from China. It's thought the California-based company wants to reduce its reliance on China.

The AirPods Pro launched in 2019, so a sequel is long overdue. Since then, we have seen numerous challengers rise up in the wireless earbud space, including the all-conquering Sony WF-1000XM4 and of course the AirPods 3. We are expecting the AirPods Pro 2 to feature a new design, more health tracking abilities and support for lossless.

