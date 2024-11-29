Should you buy AirPods this Black Friday? Are Apple's headphones worth it?

Apple's AirPods are enjoying some of the biggest Black Friday deals this year. The flagship AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest-ever price and proving to be hugely popular with deal hunters on two continents, while even the premium over-ear AirPods Max has some tempting discounts.

But are AirPods really worth all the hype? If you see a good Black Friday deal on some AirPods, should you buy them? Are they the best option at their respective prices, or are there better wireless earbuds and headphones for your hard-earned money? Which AirPods should you get anyway?

Below, we run through each AirPods model and their current Black Friday deal prices to find out which model you should buy, and if they're worth taking the plunge right now.

Should you buy AirPods Pro 2?

AirPods Pro 2: flagship earbuds with best sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 have been around for two years now, but they remain our favourite in-ear AirPods experience. The design is comfortable and there are four eartip sizes to get a good fit, it's second nature to use with iOS devices, and they are packed with features (mainly Apple-only) that keep getting updated – including new hearing health features. But the real reason these were the first 'Pods to get a five-star rating from us was because of their sound quality. With new drivers, a new H2 chip and a new vent system, these AirPods Pro 2 sound wonderfully dynamic, subtle, open and powerful. Apple's usual neutral balance and clarity are here, but it's bolstered by greater textural depth, a keen sense of timing, energetic drive and propulsive momentum that feels true to the music. Voices in particular are wonderfully relayed – all natural and solid – and the noise-cancelling is also effective (especially at damping down sharp noises) and has an airy feeling.

Battery life is competitive with 30 hours in total (six hours on single charge), and Apple has updated this model to include a USB-C port on the charging case, which also emits noise so you can locate it using Find My. Adaptive audio for dynamic ANC, conversation awareness, dynamic spatial audio, and new voice call improvements are also included in their long list of features – at no extra cost.

Should you buy AirPods Pro 2? Yes, 100%. These are the easily best earbuds for Apple fans and iOS users. Daily use is seamless, there are ample features (and growing with every software update), and they are the best-sounding AirPods by a mile.

Are they the best wireless earbuds at their price? Those wanting better performance – and less Apple-focused features – have other options. If you want better noise-cancelling, the five-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are our top choice. If you want class-leading levels of precise, refined detail and clarity and overall more authentic sound, the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 are unbeaten.

Should you buy AirPods 4 with ANC?

AirPods 4 with ANC: mid-price open design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple's latest AirPods 4 come in two versions: one without active noise cancellation, and one with ANC. They replace the older AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 in one fell swoop, but it's the AirPods with ANC that's of most interest here. These are the standard 'open' AirPods design (i.e. no eartips) that also offer effective noise-blocking for the first time. And it works really well – Apple specifically targets low-level noise, like the rumble of engines, the background hum of the exhaust fans, gentle roar of traffic and the like, which dims the outside world enough so you can listen to your music clearly. There's still enough ambient noise (and high noises such as motorbikes, horns and people speaking) that comes through, but it's a great halfway house between the Pro 2 and the standard non-ANC AirPods.

The AirPods 4 design has been refined to be more comfortable, but some don't get along with the shape. The AirPods 4 with ANC also get a lot of flagship features – adaptive audio, voice isolation, conversation awareness – and have a sonic profile that's much improved and closer to the Pro 2. They sound clean, detailed, agile and more powerful and forthright than before. However, the Pro 2 are still the preferred choice when it comes to detail, dynamic subtlety and greater noise-blocking prowess. The one big drawback is the battery life; while offering 30 hours overall with the USB-C charging case, you only get four to five hours on a single charge here.

Should you buy AirPods 4 with ANC? If you really dislike the feeling of eartips burrowing into your ears and get along fine with the standard AirPods' open design, then these are worth considering over the flagship Pro 2. The AirPods 4 are decent, but the model with ANC is the obvious choice for its extra features, and will appeal to many.

Are they the best wireless earbuds at their price? Not quite. Firstly, the flagship AirPods Pro 2 are only a tenner more in the UK, while they're actually even cheaper in the US. For our money, the Pro 2 are easily the better buy right now and are the ones we'd recommend snapping up this Black Friday.

Other buds are also available at this price: Bose's five-star QuietComfort (2024) offer better overall fit, better ANC and better sound for the same money. If you aren't a dedicated Apple user, Bose is the better performer. Other four-star rivals include the JBL Live Beam 3 (so many features, all platform-agnostic) and the Cambridge Audio M100 (much longer battery life).

Should you buy AirPods 3?

AirPods 3: last-gen but cheapest

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The older AirPods 2 (from 2019) were long-stemmed designs that looked akin to toothbrush heads. The AirPods 3 (2021) shortened those stems and refined the design to become closer to the flagship Pro line. They're still a decent pair, feature spatial audio with dynamic headtracking and also sport 30 hours of battery life in total. The charging case has the old Apple-specific Lightning connector, and while there's no ANC here, you can summon Siri and take advantage of seamless integration with iOS devices.

Sound-wise, we like their neutrality and fuller, weightier sound over the older AirPods 2, and their easy-going balance that doesn't exaggerate any part of the frequency unduly. They still offer a clean, nimble and nicely detailed sound, but the new AirPods 4 make them sound a touch reticent and flat in comparison. The AirPods 4 have a more upfront, powerful nature, leaving the AirPods 3 just a little lacking in energy and focus.

Should you buy AirPods 3? Only if you want to buy the cheapest 'Pods right now. The AirPods 4 are a big leap forward in performance and are worth the extra investment, but the older AirPods 3 are the cheapest in the UK right now at just £99. If you want the cheapest 'Pods in the US, you'll have to opt for the even older AirPods 2... but we'd recommend a fresher model for the best experience.

Are they the best wireless earbuds at their price? No, because the two excellent budget Sonys – the WF-C700N and WF-C510 – exist and deliver more capable five-star (and Award-winning) performances for even lower prices. The C510 doesn't have ANC while the C700N does, and both are enjoyable, talented performers for the money and come with competitive features over the AirPods 3.

Read the full AirPods 3 review

Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: what's new and which is the better buy?

Should you buy AirPods Max?

AirPods Max: premium over-ear headphones

(Image credit: Future)

It's not an exaggeration to say that the AirPods Max shook up the wireless headphones world. Wireless headphones just didn't cost as much as £500/$500 before, but Apple decided to push the boundaries and deliver a truly premium, high-performing over-ear headphones experience that looks and sounds stunning. And it succeeded: the AirPods Max deliver breathtaking sound and impressive noise-cancelling, along with exceptional build quality. A new 2024 model now exists with five new metallic finishes and a USB-C charging port replacing the older Lightning connection, but otherwise the design, features and sound remain the same.

The Max are an elegant and beautifully-machined pair of headphones that are comfortable to wear for long hours. We particularly love the tactile digital crown dial borrowed from the Apple Watch for controlling music and changing volume. We really dislike the silly 'case'. 20 hours of battery life can be bettered now and this model (or any AirPods) still doesn't support any hi-res Bluetooth codec, but the AirPods Max sound fantastic anyway.

They're a cut above Sony and Bose's flagships, offering a level of sonic sophistication that is lovely to hear. They sound extremely crisp and precise, with stunning levels of agility, insight and detail retrieval. There's sizzling energy and punchy, subtle dynamism, along with an airy soundstage and superbly organised presentation. The spatial audio effect is also convincingly cinematic. Even four years after their release, we continue to be impressed by the Max's audio quality – they fully justify their price tag.

Should you buy AirPods Max? Yes – if you can afford it, buy it. The luxurious design is one of the best in class, while sound quality is still impressive – astonishing levels of detail, subtlety, rhythmic agility and precise timing. These are very accomplished performers and we think they are still worth the high asking price.

Are they the best wireless headphones at their price? Surprisingly, yes. If you're happy with the older Lightning connector and aren't too fussed about which colour you end up with, these are some of the lowest prices you'll find them at during Black Friday.

But they're in good company. The £500/$500+ wireless headphones market has bloomed since the AirPods Max launched, and you'll find superb alternative options from Bowers & Wilkins Px8, Focal Bathys and Mark Levinson No. 5909. The stylings all vary and the pricier models do give you better sound quality every step up in this instance, so you can't go wrong here.

MORE:

LIVE: I'm finding the best Black Friday headphones deals on 5-star and Award-winning pairs

I've never seen an audiophile headphones deal this good in the Black Friday sales before

Check out the best wireless earbuds we've tested across all budgets