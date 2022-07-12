Save $70! AirPods 2 down to lowest ever price ($90) this Amazon Prime Day

We've been monitoring the price of AirPods every month since their launch and we have great news: this Prime Day deal sees the 2nd Gen AirPods drop to their lowest ever price.

You can now make a $70 saving, with the AirPods 2 down to $90 on Amazon right now (opens in new tab). If you own an iPhone and want a pair of wireless earbuds, we don't think there's a better value option right now.

Here at What Hi-Fi? we loved these AirPods, giving them five stars in our review thanks to great sound and flawless wireless technology – and that was at the original retail price of $160, making AirPods a no-brainer choice at just $90.

AirPods 2 Prime Day deal

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there.

AirPods have been around for a while now, and they've become extraordinarily popular for a reason: these sleek buds offer up a surprisingly detailed, nuanced sound, and offer a huge suite of features for iOS fans. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and need wireless earbuds, AirPods are a great choice.

The most important factor when buying earbuds is, of course, audio quality, and we're happy to report that in our testing we found the AirPods to sound great. There's no artificial boost to bass or enhancement to treble, and instead, you get a fairly natural, balanced sound that does detail and texture.

AirPods offer a rock-solid connection to iOS devices and the latency is surprisingly impressive, too, making AirPods a good fit for mobile gaming.

If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds and you've got an iPhone, at $70 off the AirPods are an easy buy. Take them to the gym, on a trip, or just use them while doing the dishes and you'll always be treated to a faultless wireless experience and solid sound quality, too. Check out this Amazon offer while the Prime Day stock remains.

