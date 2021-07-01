4th of July sales 2021: save $100 on Bluesound Node 2i music streamer

The 4th of July sales are just around the corner and we're kicking off the early deals with $100 off the five-star Bluesound Node 2i.

This excellent music streamer with built-in Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth usually carries an MSRP of $549, but is down to just $449 at Crutchfield and Amazon.

Bluesound Node 2i deal

Bluesound Node 2i $549 $449 at Crutchfield (save $100)

With wifi, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 built-in, the Node 2i is a great way to stream music. It uses a 32-bit/192kHz DAC and boasts a long list of connections, including RCA, coaxial, optical, USB-A and subwoofer. Available in black or white.View Deal

This What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner is part of Bluesound’s impressive multi-room family. It boasts a built-in 32-bit/192kHz DAC and serves up a musical sound with a superb sense of scale and timing.

Want to connect it to existing stereo or AV kit? A long list of connections includes physical inputs for optical, analogue and USB-A, as well as dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth aptX HD and Apple AirPlay2. You can also use wireless headphones via the BluOS 3.0 app.

Quite simply, the Node 2i offers sensational streaming skills at this level. And, the fact it's now down to $449, makes it a genuine hi-fi bargain and a great way to get your 4th of July party started.

