For combining slim good looks with full-fat specification, LG's new Infinia range takes a bit of beating.



This 42-inch, LED-backlit LCD squeezes Freeview HD reception and wireless streaming from multiple sources into a frame just 34mm deep. It's as ergonomically competent as all recent LG offerings, too.



The 42LE7900 does solidly professional work – bar with sound. 1080p Blu-ray images are colourful and detailed, with motion smoothly delivered, once the 100Hz ‘TruMotion' processing is turned off. Edges are crisply defined, and even complex patterns remain solid and stable.



Good with Freeview HD

Any of the three high-definition channels the tuner can receive are enjoyable, and standard-definition reception is on a par with our favourite sets of this size.



The LG's a fine upscaler of DVDs, too – details levels are impressive, and it's particularly adept with skintones and textures. Whites stay clean and bright, and the colour palette is natural and extensive.



There's not quite the depth to black tones we'd like, though, and so not the extremes of contrast. The edge-lit LED backlighting is culpable, boil-washing blacks when it's disabled and rather spotlighting bright areas in otherwise-dark scenes when it's on.



And sound is textbook slim TV: diaphanous and toppy. But overall there's plenty to enjoy here, and the price is only heading one way…

