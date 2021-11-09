Black Friday 2021: the best JBL Flip 5 deals

Black Friday sees deals on all kinds of products, and Bluetooth speakers are usually some of the best sellers. Thanks to their portable nature, affordable prices and stacked feature sets, they're very popular come Black Friday. Of course, a tidy discount doesn't hurt!

JBL makes some of the finest going. The Flip 5 is one of its more affordable models, and as such, is expected to fly off the shelves come Black Friday. Let's check out the best deals currently available.

The Flip 5 is one of the more impressive models we've tested at under £100 ($100, AU$139). It boasts a 4800mAh battery, a 44mm racetrack-shaped driver, 20W of amplification and waterproofing to 1m of submersion for 30 minutes. And that's about it – JBL has actually given the Flip 5 fewer features than its predecessor, axing the analogue aux-in port for wired listening and microphone for taking handsfree calls. Bold move.

This stripped-back approach does mean a quicker charge time of 2.5 hours (an hour quicker than the Flip 4), though battery life remains at 12 hours.

PartyBoost lets you connect the Flip 5 to up to 100 JBL speakers of certain models to create quite a din. But the real selling point is not the feature set, but the sound quality.

Bass is tight, and the speaker offers a real sense of openness, acoustics and placement that even Award-winning rivals can't match. It sounds superb for the price, even more so if that price is reduced on one of these deals.

