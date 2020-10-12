Huge Amazon Prime Day deal: Echo Dot down to just £19

Amazon has kicked off its annual Prime Day sale a day early with a whopping 62 percent off its third-generation Echo Dot speaker. The smart speaker can now be yours for just £18.99 – £31 cheaper than its usual RRP!

Considering the device was quite a bargain even at full price, this is an incredible deal.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £49.99 £18.99 Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best selling Echo device – one listen and you'll see why. It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. At this price, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

This is the third-gen Echo Dot, which is soon to be replaced by the fourth-generation model. Still, the functionality is the same, and the little hockey puck design has been around so long it's earned a special place in our hearts.

The key to its success? Alexa. Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant is one of the best around, letting you control your TV, heating, lighting, coffee machine and more all just by speaking. It can also read you news reports, weather updates, traffic, trivia, jokes and all the rest. All you have to do is ask.

You can also pair it with other Echo devices to create a stereo or multi-room set-up. And with the Drop In feature, you can quickly make an announcement to all the Echo speakers in the house without having to raise your voice. "Hey everyone, dinner's ready!"

