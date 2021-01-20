Best Xbox Live Gold deals 2021: cheapest subcription prices

Fancy a killer deal on an Xbox Live Gold subscription? We've got you covered. Microsoft charges $10 per month or $25 per quarter – but why pay that when you can find it cheaper elsewhere?

We'll explain all the benefits Xbox Live Gold membership below, but suffice to say that it's an essential purchase if you want to make the most of an Xbox Series X. Struggling to get your hands on Microsoft's next-gen console? Heres today's best Xbox Series X deals.

As for the lowest prices on an Xbox Live Gold 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription, we've shopped around and listed the best deals below. We've also spotted some sweet savings on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to 100+ games for one monthly fee.

Read on for our take on Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate, and where to find the biggest discounts and cheapest deals in the US. Let the price-busting commence!

Xbox Live Gold benefits

If you want to get stuck into free-to-play Xbox multiplayer games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite and Destiny 2, you'll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox Live Gold also gets you up to four free games each month: two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360 (Microsoft is set to add the first games with Series X support in December 2020).

The 360 games are backward compatible, so you can play them on an Xbox One. Over the course of a year, Microsoft says members get up to $700 in free games. Pretty tempting, right?

And the benefits don't end there. Xbox Live Gold members get up to 75% off games in the Xbox Store and are always first in line to download new games on the day they hit stores. Best of all, you won't even need to leave the couch.

The other major perk is that your digital games are stored in the cloud, so you can download them to your hard drive, or log into your account to a buddy's Xbox and download your games there.

In other words, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is essential if you want to squeeze maximum enjoyment out of your Xbox Series X, Xbox One or 360, so it's well worth having at your disposal. Especially at these prices.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Best Xbox Live Gold deals in the US

If you don't want to commit, Microsoft will sell you a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription for $9.99. The membership renews at that monthly price unless you cancel it. That's a hefty $120 annually.

The best-value way to get Xbox Live Gold directly from Microsoft is to pay quarterly. The company charges $24.99 for a 3-month membership. That cuts the cost down to under $100 per year.

The good news is that you can save even more with a 6- or 12-month membership. Microsoft no longer sells them direct to US gamers to encourage Xbox Live Gold members to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate. But in the meantime, Xbox Live Gold is not going anywhere so now is a great time to pick up a cheap deal.

We've shopped around to beat Microsoft's subscription prices. Check out this month's best Xbox Live Gold deals and discounts below...

Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription deals

12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription $59.99 at CD Keys

Click over to online retailer CDKeys and you can secure a 12-month Xbox Live Gold membership for just under $60. That's a huge saving of $40 off Microsoft's quarterly subscription.

View Deal

Xbox Live Gold 6 month subscription deals

6-month Xbox Live Gold subscription $39.99 at Amazon

Fancy a 6-month subscription? You can pay just thirty bucks for it at Amazon.com, saving you $10 off Microsoft's regular quarterly subscription, or $20 off a monthly subscription.View Deal

Xbox Live Gold 3-month subscription deals

3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription $27 $24.69 at CDKeys

The generous folk at CD Keys have dropped the price of a 3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription once again. It's a few bucks cheaper than Microsoft's price – enough for a couple of scoops of ice cream.View Deal

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Want to level up your online gaming? Consider stepping up to the Xbox Game Pass. It gets you all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold membership plus access to over 100 awesome games, which can be played on Xbox, PC and Android mobile devices.

Here's the best bit: you can get your first three months of Game Pass for just $1. That's a massive 93% saving!

After that, it'll auto-renew at the regular price of $14.99 per month but it can be cancelled at any time – there's no contract to worry about.

Already used up Microsoft's $1 GamePass trial? Here's how to save more money over the next three months...

Xbox Game Pass 3-month subscription deals

3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $41 $39.69 at CD Keys

Game Pass Ultimate lets you download and play over 100 popular games, enjoy up to 75% off in the Xbox Store and download new titles on launch day. And, you you can get it for a steal at CD Keys.View Deal

