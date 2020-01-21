Best speaker deals US 2020: Bluetooth, wireless, hi-fi

Whether you're looking for a traditional pair of hi-fi stereo speakers, a wireless smart speaker or a stylish Bluetooth portable speaker, you've come to the right place. The holiday season sales may be over, but there are always discounts to be had year round.
We've hunted down the best speaker deals across US retailers right now – and they're all just a scroll and a click away.
You'll find lots of well-known audio brands below, ranging from affordable products by Amazon, JBL and Ultimate Ears, to upmarket speakers crafted by Klipsch and Bang & Olufsen.
So what are you waiting for? Get reading and upgrade your sound system...
Don't forget we're also hunting down the best deals on headphones, speakers, TVs and more, as well as sorting through the best retailers offers, including Best Buy, Crutchfield, Walmart, Target and World Wide Stereo.
Hi-Fi speaker deals
Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf (pair)
$170 $149 at Amazon
One of Polk's most affordable pairs of hi-fi speakers is currently $21 off at Amazon. We haven't tested this particular model, but it's an 'Amazon Choice' product and has good user reviews.View Deal
Klipsch RB-51 II bookshelf
$399 $199 (pair) at Amazon
Want rock and roll sound in a retro cabinet? These stylish bookshelf speakers offer great music and movie performance, without too many compromises. Save almost $200 at Amazon and you'll be dancing till dawn. View Deal
Martin Logan Motion 20
$799.99 $499 (each) at Crutchfield
If you're in the market for solid, affordable, high-quality floorstanders, the Motion 20s are just the ticket. They offer impressive detail and precision too. Now with a $200 saving.View Deal
Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth (pair)
$460 $299 at World Wide Stereo
A pair of powered speakers with a built-in digital amplifier, these Klipsch's can play music via Bluetooth, as well as accept sources via its optical, USB and line-level inputs. A convenient speaker system.View Deal
Wireless speaker deals
Apple HomePod smart speaker
$299 $229 at Sam's Club
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $70 saving on the HomePod smart speaker is pretty awesome news. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like. Siri and Apple Music are nicely integrated, and its sound is impressively weighty and powerful. View Deal
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) smart speaker + Philips Hue Bulb
$180 $150 at Amazon
Save $30 when you buy this Alexa speaker, which comes with a free Philips Hue smart light bulb. Blessed with superb sonics, powerful voice controls, the Echo Plus is both a wireless speaker and a smart home hub. Impressive in every respect, it earned a five star review in our tests.
Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth speaker
$199 $169 at Best Buy
The SoundTouch 10 belongs to Bose's previous generation of wireless, multi-room speakers. Unlike the Echo speaker above, this doesn't have voice control. But now with a discount it's more affordable way to build a multi-room system.View Deal
UE Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker
$99 $77 at Amazon
This five-star budget Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. More importantly, you can save $22 at Amazon.View Deal
JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker
$149 $99.95 at Amazon
Offering plenty of boom for your buck, JBL's sweet-sounding Bluetooth speaker is fully waterproof and wirelessly connects to up to the three devices at once. A superb party speaker for under $100.View Deal
Google Home Mini (1st Gen) smart speaker
$50 $25 at Best Buy
The Google Home Mini, now just $25, is a dinky smart speaker with Google Assistant. It can be used purely as a wireless speaker, or as a smart hub through which you can control other Google Home and Chromecast-enabled speakers around your house.