Best Memorial Day 2020 sales: AirPods, Beats, Bose, 4K TVs

Memorial Day 2020 is nearly upon us. And of course all the big retailers mark this occasion with special Memorial Day sales full of deals on tech products, from TVs to speakers, headphones and more. So if you're in the market for a deal, it's a good time to be looking.
From Amazon to Best Buy and Walmart, we've scoured all the biggest retailers to bring you the best Memorial Day deals on all kinds of AV gear, including headphones, TVs and speakers. Here are our pick of the sales. Prefer to browse yourself? Check out the quick links below.
Memorial Day headphones deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159.99 $139.99 at Best Buy
The latest AirPods are now $20 off. Not a huge saving, but it's rare they're discounted at all, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
$199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy
Pay a little more, and you can get the wireless charging case. Again, it's only a $20 discount, but money off Apple gear is hen's teeth rare, so it's always welcome.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless
$199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy
These Powerbeats 3 are perfect for active types, thanks to their snug-fit ear hooks and water-resistant design. And with 12 hours of battery life at your disposal, they'll outlast even the most gruelling of workouts.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones
$249 $149 at Walmart
No wires means true wireless freedom - you can run, box, lift weights, and work out any way you like without fear of getting tangled. They're sweat-and water-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about working up a sweat.View Deal
Beats Studio 3 Wireless
$349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
There's a huge $150 saving to be had on Beats' Studio 3. Their adaptive noise-cancelling tech is always sniffing out background noise to block out, and the W1 chip makes them work seamlessly with other Apple devices. Padded ear cushions and a mammoth 22 hours of battery life make them ideal for all-day sessions.View Deal
Sony MDR-ZX110
$19.99 $14.99 at Target
These wallet-friendly headphones come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes them part of a dying breed. Cushioned ear pads should make them comfortable, and there's an extendable headband that should fit most heads.View Deal
Memorial Day TV deals
Insignia 32in LED TV
$149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
This is a great price for a bedroom TV. Its 32in size will be big enough for most bedrooms - or kitchens, or wherever you choose to have a second set - and two HDMIs let you hook up a couple of sources like a Blu-ray player or games console.View Deal
Samsung 50in NU6900 4K TV
$429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
You don't get many 50in 4K TVs for under $330, especially not from a reputable brand like Samsung. As well as 4K picture resolution, you get HDR for enhanced contrast, which makes the image look much more lifelike.View Deal
LG 55in UM6910 4K TV
$399.99 $369.99 at Best Buy
If you want to go a little bigger, this 55in set from LG is also on offer, with $30 off. Again, it has both 4K and HDR to take advantage of supported sources like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.View Deal
TCL 65in 4K Smart LED TV
$999.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Wow. $550 off a TV? OK, so it uses an LED panel instead of OLED, but at this price, who cares? It also works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant voice assistants, for hands-free controls.View Deal
Samsung 65in NU6900 4K TV
$797.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
This is the 65in version of the Samsung TV featured a few spots above. There's the same 4K processing and HDR tech onboard for stellar images, and a dedicated game mode promises to reduce lag for fast-moving gaming action.View Deal
Memorial Day speaker deals
Bose Solo 5 soundbar
$249 $199 at Walmart
$50 off a Bose soundbar is not to be sniffed at. It promises to enhance dialogue, making it easier to decipher from background noise, as well as adding plenty of bass for those popcorn-fuelled action movie marathons.View Deal
Google Nest Mini
$49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
There's $10 off Google's Nest Mini smart speaker at Best Buy. You can voice control it thanks to the inclusion of Google Assistant, and it can stream tracks from services like Spotify and YouTube Music.View Deal
Google Home Mini 2 pack
$78 $58 at Walmart
Why buy one smart speaker when you can buy two? This two-pack will help transform your house from one that has a smart speaker to a true smart home - almost wherever you are, you can speak to play music, hear the news, or control other smart home appliances.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8
$129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy
This smart speaker has an 8in screen, so you can also use it for video calls, and to bring up recipes, calendars, news reports and the like. Of course it plays music too.View Deal
