Best Memorial Day 2020 sales: AirPods, Beats, Bose, 4K TVs

Memorial Day 2020 is nearly upon us. And of course all the big retailers mark this occasion with special Memorial Day sales full of deals on tech products, from TVs to speakers, headphones and more. So if you're in the market for a deal, it's a good time to be looking.

From Amazon to Best Buy and Walmart, we've scoured all the biggest retailers to bring you the best Memorial Day deals on all kinds of AV gear, including headphones, TVs and speakers. Here are our pick of the sales. Prefer to browse yourself? Check out the quick links below.

Memorial Day headphones deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

These Powerbeats 3 are perfect for active types, thanks to their snug-fit ear hooks and water-resistant design. And with 12 hours of battery life at your disposal, they'll outlast even the most gruelling of workouts.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless headphones $249 $149 at Walmart

No wires means true wireless freedom - you can run, box, lift weights, and work out any way you like without fear of getting tangled. They're sweat-and water-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about working up a sweat.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

There's a huge $150 saving to be had on Beats' Studio 3. Their adaptive noise-cancelling tech is always sniffing out background noise to block out, and the W1 chip makes them work seamlessly with other Apple devices. Padded ear cushions and a mammoth 22 hours of battery life make them ideal for all-day sessions.View Deal

Sony MDR-ZX110 $19.99 $14.99 at Target

These wallet-friendly headphones come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes them part of a dying breed. Cushioned ear pads should make them comfortable, and there's an extendable headband that should fit most heads.View Deal

See our full round-up of the best headphone deals

Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia 32in LED TV $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

This is a great price for a bedroom TV. Its 32in size will be big enough for most bedrooms - or kitchens, or wherever you choose to have a second set - and two HDMIs let you hook up a couple of sources like a Blu-ray player or games console.View Deal

Samsung 50in NU6900 4K TV $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You don't get many 50in 4K TVs for under $330, especially not from a reputable brand like Samsung. As well as 4K picture resolution, you get HDR for enhanced contrast, which makes the image look much more lifelike.View Deal

LG 55in UM6910 4K TV $399.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

If you want to go a little bigger, this 55in set from LG is also on offer, with $30 off. Again, it has both 4K and HDR to take advantage of supported sources like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.View Deal

TCL 65in 4K Smart LED TV $999.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Wow. $550 off a TV? OK, so it uses an LED panel instead of OLED, but at this price, who cares? It also works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant voice assistants, for hands-free controls.View Deal

Samsung 65in NU6900 4K TV $797.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This is the 65in version of the Samsung TV featured a few spots above. There's the same 4K processing and HDR tech onboard for stellar images, and a dedicated game mode promises to reduce lag for fast-moving gaming action.View Deal

Check out our full round-up of the best Memorial Day TV deals and Memorial Day OLED deals

Memorial Day speaker deals

Bose Solo 5 soundbar $249 $199 at Walmart

$50 off a Bose soundbar is not to be sniffed at. It promises to enhance dialogue, making it easier to decipher from background noise, as well as adding plenty of bass for those popcorn-fuelled action movie marathons.View Deal

Google Nest Mini $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

There's $10 off Google's Nest Mini smart speaker at Best Buy. You can voice control it thanks to the inclusion of Google Assistant, and it can stream tracks from services like Spotify and YouTube Music.View Deal

Google Home Mini 2 pack $78 $58 at Walmart

Why buy one smart speaker when you can buy two? This two-pack will help transform your house from one that has a smart speaker to a true smart home - almost wherever you are, you can speak to play music, hear the news, or control other smart home appliances.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

This smart speaker has an 8in screen, so you can also use it for video calls, and to bring up recipes, calendars, news reports and the like. Of course it plays music too.View Deal