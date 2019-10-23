Best cheap headphone deals ahead of Black Friday

Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a pair of wireless earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, chances are there's a headphone deal for you.

There are plenty of great deals around right now, so even with Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the way, you don't have to wait to save some money. Especially on headphones. Don't believe us? Just look at this lot.

Wireless headphones

Bose SoundLink II $279 $229 at Amazon HD Voice makes these headphones very good at taking calls in windy conditions and noisy environments, and you get up to 15 hours wireless playback from a single charge. Which should last you through most of a week's commuting.View Deal

Plantronics Backbeat Fit 2100 $99.99 $45.99 at Best Buy $54 off this wireless pair? Yes please. They're great for the gym, thanks to their sweat-resistant design, and they stay in place thanks to their behind-the-ear fit. Plus the reflective coating keeps road runners safe at night.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless $399.98 $199.98 at Best Buy NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

Jaybird X4 Wireless $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy Sporty types need look no further than these wireless headphones. An eight-hour battery life should last all but the most gruelling of workouts, and they're sweatproof and water-resistant for surviving the elements.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N $199.99 $149 at Walmart The big sell of these cans is battery life - you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

Sony WH-CH500B $79.99 $49.88 at Walmart These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $50.View Deal

True wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159.99 $144.99 at Best Buy The latest 'true' wireless headphones from Apple come at a $15 discount. Which is significant, considering Apple gear is rarely discounted. These come with the standard charging case for juicing up on the go.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Or you can pay $35 more and get the wireless charging case, which doesn't need to be plugged in. This generation come with better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds $129 $119 at Walmart Samsung's true wireless earbuds are splash-resistant - handy in a downpour - and work with both Android and iOS devices. Plus Ambient Aware lets you control how much background noise you let in.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free $249 $199 at Walmart Bose goes all sporty on us with these true wireless earbuds aimed at gym bunnies. Sweat- and water-resistant, they're durable enough for a tough workout, and the battery life will last a marathon.View Deal

Beats PowerBeats Pro $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon Beats' true wireless pair give you nine hours of payback before needing a recharge, which is extended to over 24 hours using the charging case. They too are built for gym use, with a reinforced design and sweat- and water-resistance. And they've currently got $50 off.View Deal

In-ear headphones

Shure SE215 $199.99 $99 at Amazon These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. The sound-isolating buds block out 37dB of background noise, and the over-the-ear style keeps the cable out of your way.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wired $99.99 $41.99 at Best Buy Workout fans on a budget need look no further than these Bose in-ear headphones. They're sweat- and weather-resistant, so can shrug off a downpour, and they come with a handy carry case that's perfect for the gym bag.

Sony MDR-XB50 $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy These budget headphones are now even cheaper, with $20 off. The neodymium magnets create rich, powerful bass - especially for such a small pair - and the in-line mic is great for handsfree calls. View Deal

Over-ear headphones

Sony MDR7506 $130 $87.09 at Amazon These offer pro-level sound without the price tag. They fold up to fit in their carry case, making them easy to transport, and the chord is nearly 10 feet long, so will stretch across most rooms.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 $345 $175 at Amazon Some of the best noise-cancellers in town are now nearly half price. They're not new, or wireless, but they are comfortable as anything, and will block out the outside world a treat. A must for long flights, or just losing yourself in an album.View Deal

