The latest Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2019

True to form, Best Buy's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have been among the most competitive – and we don't expect them to end until Tuesday at the earliest. It's now, therefore, a great time to be keeping an eye out for some smokin' discounts.

Big box retailer Best Buy offers a vast choice of top tech, with TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and games consoles all featuring in its sale.

We're updating this page with all the hottest price drops...

The 5 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $500 $300

This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

Samsung NU6900 55in 4K LCD TV $380 $330

Prefer a Samsung? In addition to a 4K resolution and HDR10 and HDR10+ support, there's Wi-Fi, two HDMI inputs with support for Audio Return Channel, plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.

View Deal

UE Wonderboom speaker $100 $40

With a recommended retail price of £89, the Wonderboom is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Google Nest Hub $129 $79

Google's stylish smart speaker features a touchscreen, attractive user interface and built-in Google Assistant voice controls. It even doubles a digital photo frame.View Deal

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar + sub $280 $140

Half off this budget Samsung soundbar, which aims to improve TV sound through its soundbar and wireless subwoofer system. Complete with HDMI, optical and line-in connectivity.View Deal

The Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Samsung NU6900 55in 4K LCD TV $380 $330

In addition to a 4K resolution and HDR10 and HDR10+ support, there's Wi-Fi, two HDMI inputs with support for Audio Return Channel, plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.

View Deal

Samsung NU6900 70in 4K LCD TV $900 $550

The same TV as above, but in the 70-inch size. This is a mega-cheap price for a 70in TV, let alone one bearing the Samsung name.

View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar $699 $399

This Bose offers a loud, expansive sound, with a vast array of streaming features, and a great user experience through the smartphone app. The sound might not be the absolute best around, but it's still more than competent – especially at this price.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB + Star Wars Jedi console bundle $300 $200

Save $100 on this Xbox console deal, which bundles in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game. In addition to its gaming talents, the Xbox offers a 4K Blu-ray player and plenty of 4K streaming from Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

View Deal

Apple Watch S4 (GPS) $349 $309 at Best Buy

The fitness-focused Apple Watch Series 4 was succeeded by the Series 5 in September, but there's not a lot to choose between them. If you don't mind a slightly older model, there's a saving to be had on this smartwatch.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X950G Series LED 4K UHD TV $1999.99 $1399

This stunning X950G 4K TV offers many of Sony's ultimate picture and sound features at a lower price than it charges for its flagship Master Series models. A fantastic buy at this price.

View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones $299.99 $150

These sleek cans push the boundaries of wireless headphone technology. The rich, full-bodied sound is accented by a clear midrange. The 40-hour battery life is the frosting on this impressive audio cake.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $50 $25

Simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV – and it's much, much cheaper. The big upgrade is support for 4K video, of course, but HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $40 $20

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, with the addition of easy-to-use voice control via an Alexa remote. The Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. At $15, it's a bargain.



View Deal

LG 55-inch UM7300PUA Series smart 4K TV $549.99 $400

LG's impressive 55-inch LED TV supports HDR and uses a quad-core processor to enhance sharpness and reduce motion blur. Ideal for both sports and movie fans. You can even use your voice to flick between channels.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones $350 $200

Beats Bluetooth headphones with 22 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for optimum connectivity with Apple devices and battery efficiency, and fast Fuel (a one-minute charge gives three hours of play when battery is low).View Deal

Samsung HW-Q80RZA Soundbar $1200 $1000

Samsung's 5.1.2-Channel soundbar pumps out 370 watts, delivering immersive cinematic soundscapes. It supports 4K and HDR and comes with an room-shaking 8-inch wireless subwoofer. View Deal

ION Audio Sport XLMK2 Portable Speaker $179.99 $120

Want to take your tailgate parties to the next level? Break out this splash-proof Bluetooth speaker. It's rugged enough to survive a parking lot BBQ and offers hassle-free music streaming thanks to built-in Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 32L310U20 LED 720p HDTV $149.99 $110

It might not offer 4K or UHD resolution, but this no frills HD TV knocks it out the park for under a Benjamin. It comes with two HDMI inputs and support for DTS TruSurround sound. A bargain at this price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB $36.67/mo $23.33/mo

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a world-class media phone, scoring an impressive four out of five stars in our tests. The huge, punchy screen has plenty of wow factor while the internal speakers offer decent sound.View Deal

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Portable Speaker $179.99 $95

This high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker slips into your bag and brings your music to life on the go. It pumps out an impressive 60 watts and the battery is good for eight hours per charge. A classy package. View Deal

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android $700 $600

The same TV as above but with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. You pay for the privilege, but $600 is still mega-affordable for a TV this size with its fair share of premium specs.View Deal

