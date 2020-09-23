Best Buy Black Friday 2020: the best deals available right now

Best Buy is one of the biggest and oldest consumer electronics retailers in the US.

Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, and originally an audio specialist, it now offers a wide range of tech products, from TVs to laptops, phones to headphones. And with that huge product offering, comes plenty of regular deals.

And with Amazon Prime Day next month, and the huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales coming soon after that, it's going to be a big few months ahead of the Holidays for Best Buy deals.

So what can we expect to see this Black Friday? And what about the best deals on offer at Best Buy right now? Read on for all the details.

Best Buy Black Friday deals: what to expect

Best Buy is promising to make this year's after Thanksgiving sale "even more memorable", so expect 27th November to see some big deals drop at Best Buy.

Last year Best Buy officially released their Black Friday ad in the middle of the night on 7th November. The ad featured tons of savings on some of the hottest tech, from phones to tablets, TVs and headphones.

Best Buy stores opened on Thanksgiving Day at 5pm, with tickets handed out to customers one hour before opening. Best Buy then reopened on Friday at 8am, again, handing out tickets to customers one hour before they opened.

Best Buy delivered big discounts on cellphones, with up to $500 savings on the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone lines, and up to $400 off of the Pixel 4. So we expect to see savings on the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 in 2020.

Other Black Friday Best Buy highlights included Nintendo Switch bundle deals, and savings on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Beats By Dre headphones and Samsung soundbars.

Best Buy deals live right now

Below you'll find our pick of the best deals currently on offer in the Best Buy sales. You can also browse Best Buy by department, via our quick links below. There are Best Buy Top Deals, which are divided by product category and feature the company's pick of its biggest and best deals, and the Best Buy Deal of the Day, which - you guessed it - is updated with a fresh offer every day.

You'll also find Member Offers, Student Deals, the Best Buy Outlet, a special Best Buy Apple Shopping Event AND the chance to save up to 40% on outlet and open-box items. Best Buy coupons also allow you to save even more on the tag price.

But you don't need to worry about all that - we can get you straight to the pick of the very best deals on all things audio and video, hi-fi and home theater. Check out our choice of the best deals at Best Buy below, divided by product category. We will be keeping this page updated, so you won't miss an offer!

The very best deals

Best Buy TV deals

Browse all the Best Buy TVs under $500

Insignia 32" LED 720p HDTV $149 $104.99

If you want a bargain cheap TV, then the Insignia NS-32D220NA20 is hard to argue with. At just over $100 you get a 32-inch HD TV with two HDMI inputs and one USB input. No frills but add a games console, TV box or streaming stick and it's a great low-cost option.View Deal

Sony 43in LED X800H 4K TV $699 $599

This 4K TV is a relatively compact size at a low price. You get Sony's latest picture processing skills, Android smart TV for all your apps, HDR and Dolby Vision for the best picture performance, Alexa voice control and advanced DTS sound.View Deal

Samsung 65in NU6900 4K TV $797.99 $499

This is the 65in version of the Samsung TV featured a few spots above. There's the same 4K processing and HDR tech onboard for stellar images, and a dedicated game mode promises to reduce lag for fast-moving gaming action.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X950G Series LED 4K UHD TV $1599 $1399

This stunning X950G 4K TV offers many of Sony's ultimate picture and sound features at a lower price than it charges for its flagship Master Series models. A fantastic buy at this price.

View Deal

Best Buy headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless $199.99 $89.99

These Powerbeats 3 are perfect for active types, thanks to their snug-fit ear hooks and water-resistant design. And with 12 hours of battery life at your disposal, they'll outlast even the most gruelling of workouts.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159.99 $129.99

The latest AirPods are now $30 off. Not a huge saving, but it's rare they're discounted at all, so you'd better snap them up while the deal is still live.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $199.99 $159.99

Pay a little more, and you can get the wireless charging case. Again, it's only a $20 discount, but money off Apple gear is hen's teeth rare, so it's always welcome.View Deal

Best Buy home theater and audio deals

UE Wonderboom 2 speaker $100 $69

With a recommended retail price of $100, the Wonderboom 2 is durable and fully waterproof – it even floats. It also offers a 13-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms. View Deal

Polk Audio T15 bookshelf speakers $99 $69

These Polk speakers promise "brighter highs, a wide-open mid-range and surprising bass response" – and you can now include, a $30 saving for a low, low price. Ideal as part of a home theater system, they can be wall-mounted for added convenience.View Deal

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and sub $280 $199

Half off this budget Samsung soundbar, which aims to improve TV sound through its soundbar and wireless subwoofer system. Complete with HDMI, optical and line-in connectivity.View Deal

Insignia soundbar with wireless subwoofer $149 $79

Do you want a cheap and cheerful soundbar and sub? Without the wires? This could be the answer. It features Bluetooth wireless streaming, 80 watts of power, a digital optical connection, a wireless subwoofer and a remote control.View Deal

MORE:

Best Amazon deals

Best Walmart deals

Best Crutchfield deals