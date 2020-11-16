Best Amazon Black Friday deals: electronics deals from TVs to headphones

If you've ever shopped on Amazon, especially over the Black Friday period, you'll know there are literally hundreds of deals to be had on a huge range of tech products, from cheap Bluetooth headphones to 4K TVs. So where do you start? That's where we come in.

We've rummaged through the enormous online store and selected the best Black Friday electronics deals on Amazon, featuring TVs, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Alexa devices, hi-fi and home cinema products.

Read on for our round-up of the best Amazon Black Friday deals live right now...

The very best Amazon Black Friday deals

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50in Fire Edition 4K TV: $ 380 $260

A 2020 50in Toshiba TV that uses Amazon's Fire Edition platform, giving it built in access to the likes of Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR – by no means a given at this end of the market.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $75

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by $15.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II ANC wireless headphones: $350 $299

Impressive noise-cancelling smart-headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that of them at their original price. Now they're considerably discounted, they're an even better option.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless sport (RENEWED): $200 $60

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug: $64.99 $39.99

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. Get it without the smart plug for $29.99.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $75

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by $15.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $130 $104.99

The Echo Show 8, meanwhile, is just as versatile but has a larger, 8in screen, and a similarly generous saving right now.

View Deal

TV deals

TCL 50S425 4K Roku Smart LED TV: $480 $280

Save on this 4-Series TCL TV at Amazon right now and get the added benefit of 4K resolution, HDR10 support and HDMI ARC. You also get all the usual Smart TV apps.View Deal

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50in Fire Edition 4K TV: $ 380 $260

A 2020 50in Toshiba TV that uses Amazon's Fire Edition platform, giving it built in access to the likes of Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR – by no means a given at this end of the market.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch TU8000 Smart 4K TV: $429 $378

This 2020 Samsung 4K TV comes with the latest ultra-fast Crystal Processor to help upscale non-4K content to 4K quality. There's voice control from Alexa and Samsung's Bixby app, while the Smart features come courtesy of Samsung's Tizen OS. The latest HDR picture tech is supported too, and all at a bargain price.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 4K OLED TV (2019): $2999 $2125

Over $800 has been shaved off this 65in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money, of course, but you can be confident of its performance. While it's been replaced by the (pricier) 2020 CX OLED, this is still a great – and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning – set.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 75-inch 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1497

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. Save $700 for a limited time only.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $330 $227

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II ANC wireless headphones: $350 $299

Impressive noise-cancelling smart-headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that of them at their original price. Now they're considerably discounted, they're an even better option.View Deal

B&W PX5 wireless ANC over-ears: $300 $248

The smaller versions of the PX7, which we awarded five stars to for their excellent combination of great sound, features and design. Save $52 today.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless sport (RENEWED): $200 $60

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal

COWIN SE7 noise-cancelling wireless headphones $110 $99

Very well reviewed from Amazon customers, these wireless noise-cancellers are well specc'd budget offerings with aptX Bluetooth support and a long battery life (50 hours in Bluetooth mode, 30 hours in Bluetooth and ANC mode).View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones: $200 $149

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $50 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal

Hi-fi and home theater deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug: $64.99 $39.99

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. Get it without the smart plug for $29.99.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa: $399 $299

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price... View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker: $300 $99

Not the newest Ultimate Ears speaker, but we awarded it five stars when it came out in 2015 – and remember, that was at $200 more. Expect 20 hours of battery, a solid waterproof build, a punchy, exciting sound and this edgy, limited edition black/neon green colourway.View Deal

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker: $150 $99.95

It may not be the newest speaker in JBL's Charge family, but that doesn't stop it being a versatile wireless speaker with a fine feature set and very good sound quality. For its price, it is excellent. Which is why we gave it five stars.View Deal

LG SN5Y 2.1 ch DTS Virtual:X soundbar: $280 $177

A soundbar and subwoofer combo with Bluetooth and optical connectivity plus hi-res audio (24bit / 96kHz). And with a stonking $103 off the asking price (yes, really, we checked!) it's a downright outrageous bargain. View Deal

Marantz SR7013 AV receiver: $2199 $1599 at Amazon

The SR7013 is built on the Marantz Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Modules (or HDAMs) that gives 200W of power per output. It supports AirPlay 2, all your 3D sound formats and Amazon Alexa with 9.2ch of fun.

Epson Home Cinema 2150 Full HD projector: $899 $795

One of the highest specced 1080p projectors you'll find, this model outputs 2500 lumens with a 60,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. There's a 1.6x zoom lens with manual focus for an image between 30-300in in size. It's also wi-fi-enabled.View Deal