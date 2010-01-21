Trending

Beyerdynamic DT440 review

These close fitting cans offer a detailed and spacious sound, but music doesn't flow freely through them Tested at £125.00

Our Verdict

These close fitting cans offer a wide, spacious sound, but music just doesn't flow freely through them

For

  • Spacious and open sound
  • good detailing

Against

  • Music doesn't flow freely
  • very tight fit

While some headphones can feel a little unstable when parked over your ears there are no such problems with the 440s.

They park snugly in place, though the firmness of the ear pads could be a little off-putting for some.

Sonically, the Beyerdynamics conjure up a surprisingly spacious and open sound.

They uncover detail well, and are strong at extracting treble nuances. But music doesn't flow as freely and fluidly – nor as dynamically – as it does with the best rivals

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.beyerdynamic.de/international/
Brand NameBeyerdynamic
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerBeyerdynamic
Manufacturer Part Number484237
Product NameBeyerdynamic DT440
Product ModelDT 440

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length3 m
Maximum Frequency Response35 kHz

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
Weight Approximate398 g
ColourChrome

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone