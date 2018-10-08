Best streamers 2018

Product of the year
Best music streamer £1000-£1500
Cambridge Azur 851N
A premium music streamer with the performance to match
Best buys
Best music streamer under £500
Bluesound Node 2i
Sensational streaming skills for the money
Best music streamer £500-£1000
Cambridge Audio CXN (V2)
A great streamer just got even better
Best music streamer over £1500
Moon Neo MiND
An all-round musical maestro
Best video streamer
Apple TV 4K
Key updates have turned the Apple TV 4K into the best video streamer you can buy