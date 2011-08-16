We’ve got a lot of time for the RE70s’ retro styling; the brown-and-white colour combination looks great.



The earpads are comfortable, but can make your ears warm over time.



These headphones’ rich, full-bodied sound is extremely likeable, although it can make bass sound a tad sluggish.



They leak barely any noise, though.



