Yellowstone season 5: latest news and rumours

The series finale of Yellowstone season 4 pulled in 10.3 million viewers, making it one of the highest-rated shows in Paramount history. No surprise, then, that season 5 of the Kevin Costner-led western drama goes into production this year. But what will it bring? More war saga? More Dutton family secrets? Here's everything we know so far about Yellowstone season 5...

Yellowstone centres around the dysfunctional Dutton family and their vast Montana cattle ranch. The show has gone from strength to strength, scoring 8.7/10 on IMDb and spawning spin-offs such as 1884. The New York Times calls Yellowstone an "ode to cowboy toughness".

The original season of Yellowstone debuted in 2018 and starred actors Kevin Costner (Dances With Wolves), Wes Bentley (American Beauty) and Luke Grimes (American Sniper). Fast forward to 2022 and Yellowstone is cresting a huge wave of popularity thanks to its mix of family intrigue and tense gun-slinging. It's basically Succession on the prairie.

Our only complaint is that there aren't enough episodes in each season – but that's about to change. Read on for everything we know so far about the Yellowstone season 5 release date, cast, and episodes...

When will Yellowstone season 5 air?

Yellowstone was the number one series of 2021 across broadcast and cable in the US, so you won't be shocked to learn that season 5 is now 'official'. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan recently told Deadline that filming is slated to beginning May 2022.

There's no official word as to the Yellowstone season 5 release date, but Paramount Network has announced that it will air in two installments – and that the first will premiere as early as "summer" 2022

Fun fact: the first 'chapter' of Yellowstone season 5 is expected to help introduce another of Taylor Sheridan's projects – Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama Tulsa King.

Which cast members will return for Yellowstone season 5?

If you've watched Yellowstone season 4, you'll know that not every character is going to make it to season 5. Most of the major players are expected to return, although Paramount is yet to unveil the season 5 cast.

Fun fact: Kevin Costner has a band and you can follow them on Twitter @ModernWest.

Kevin Costner (John Dutton)

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)

Kelly Reilly (Bethany Dutton)

Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long Dutton)

Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton)

Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom)

Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater)

Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce)

Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield)

Ian Bohen (Ryan)

Ryan Bingham (Walker)

Finn Little as (Carter)

The fate of Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is rumoured to be unclear. Some fans believe that John Dutton's latest romantic interest will become a main character in 1883, Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel, or perhaps 1932, an upcoming spin-off that is said to be the sequel to the prequel... confusing, right?

Will Yellowstone season 5 feature new cast members?

Fan favourite Avery, played by actress Tanaya Beatty,disappeared from Dutton ranch back in season two. There's now talk of her returning in season five but no official confirmation of that.

There's also a rumour that John Dutton is selling the ranch for an airport... so you really do have to take these things with a pinch of salt.

Yellowstone season 5 episodes

In February, Paramount confirmed that season 5 is will feature 14 episodes, split into two parts. The first "chapter" is tipped to air sometime in summer 2022 (see above for more on that).

Yellowstone season 5 storylines

Season 4 of Yellowstone was explosive. At times, it felt like there was a constant whiff of gunsmoke in the air. Will Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan continue where he left off? There's no official news, but here's what we'd like to see from season 5...

John Dutton's bid to become governor of Montana is surely going to be a major storyline throughout season 5. A power-hungry wannabe politician motivated almost entirely by spite? What could possibly go wrong?

Of course, Dutton's run could depend on who replaces Sheriff Haskell. Whoever it is has a serious fight on their hands.

And fans will be desperate to find out if Carter can win Beth over – and if he will ever be officially adopted by Beth and Rip. Let's hope Sheridan unwraps that little mystery.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

