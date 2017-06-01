Samsung's flagship Q ranges launched at CES 2017 and marked the debut of Samsung's QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode) technology, the Korean giant's new take on quantum dot technology and rival to OLED.

While quantum dots featured in Samsung’s 2016 SUHD TVs, such as the UE65KS9000, this year’s QLEDs use more advanced dots (stay with us) complete with a metal shell which Samsung claims can deliver improved brightness, colour and contrast, as well as better viewing angles.

They are, Samsung claims, the first of the company's TVs to achieve 100% colour volume, and are capable of 1500 to 2000 nits brightness – well over the Ultra HD Premium specification’s 1000-nit minimum standard for LCD TVs, and three or four times the figure required for OLED TVs.

Of course, the QLED TVs are 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatible.

Samsung will be supporting the standard HDR10 and broadcast HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) formats, although it won’t be supporting Dolby Vision HDR. Instead, Samsung is building its own HDR format with dynamic metadata – named HDR10 Plus – with Amazon Video signed on as the first content provider to support this HDR format.

The 5m cable has a maximum 75GB/s transfer speed

To help with cable management, the flagships QLED TVs will connect to an external connections box via an ‘invisible’ (by which they mean transparent and ultra thin) fibre optic cable.

Two stands - the gyratory ‘Gravity’, and the easel-inspired ‘Studio’ - are available, as well as a 'no-gap' wall mount, which positions your TV flush against a wall.

As for user experience, Samsung’s Tizen-powered operating system returns for another year, only now it promises to be even cleaner thanks to an interface tweak and new personalized services.

The new One Remote is similar to last year's smart wand but silver and flat, and will prioritise voice command controls, while the Smart View app (free, iOS and Android) mirrors the TV's controls for simple navigation.

Q9

QE88Q9F - £17,800

QE65Q9F - £4900

QLED

Flat

4K

HDR

One Remote

One Connect Box and 'invisible connection' cable

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

Choice of Gravity or Studio stand

No-gap wall mount

Q8

QE75Q8C - £5800

QE65Q8C – £3800

QE55Q8C - £3000

QLED

Curved

4K

HDR

One Remote

One Connect Box and 'invisible connection' cable

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

Choice of Gravity or Studio stand

No-gap wall mount

Pre-order from Samsung.com

Q7

QE65Q7C - £3300

QE55Q7C - £2500

QE49Q7C - £2200

QE75Q7F - £5000

QE65Q7F - £3100

QE55Q7F - £2300

QE49Q7F - £2000

QLED

Flat and curved

4K

HDR

One Remote

One Connect Box and 'invisible connection' cable

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

Choice of Gravity or Studio stand

No-gap wall mount

Pre-order from Samsung.com

4K HDR LCD

After a QLED-focused start to the year, Samsung has unleashed the rest of its 4K LCD and Full HD TV line-up for 2017. The MU range is the direct successor of 2016’s KS series.

You’re looking at more 4K sets than ever before – from screen sizes ranging from 40in to 82in, in curved and flat variants – and with more affordable price-tags than the range-topping QLED sets.

All the 4K sets in the MU range support the HDR10 and HLG variants of HDR, plus smart TV apps like Netflix and Amazon. They also use the same One Remote control as Samsung's 2016 TVs.

Samsung’s Tizen operating system continues to form the backbone of its smart TV hub, which features across nearly all its sets, apart from the lowest-rung M5000 and M4000 HD ranges.

MU9000 – 65in, 55in, 49in

UE49MU9000 - £1700

UE55MU9000 - £2000

UE65MU9000 – £2500

Curved

4K

HDR 1000

One Connect box (but no ‘invisible connection’ cable)

One Remote

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

MU8000 – 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in

UE49MU8000 – £1500

UE55MU8000 – £1700

UE65MU8000 – £2300

UE75MU8000 – £4000

Flat

4K

HDR 1000

One Connect box (but no ‘invisible connection’ cable)

One Remote

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

MU7000 – 82in, 65in, 55in, 49in

UE49MU7000 - £1300

UE55MU7000 - £1500

UE65MU7000 - £2000

UE82MU7000 - £4500

Flat

4K

HDR 1000

One Connect box (but no ‘invisible connection’ cable)

One Remote

Smart TV

HDMI x4

USB x3

MU6500 – 78in, 65in, 55in, 49in

UE49MU6500 - £850

UE55MU6500 - £1100

UE65MU6500 - £1800

Curved

4K

HDR Pro

Smart TV

One Remote

HDMI x3

USB x2

MU6400 – 65in, 55in, 49in, 40in

Flat

4K

HDR Pro

Smart TV

One Remote

HDMI x3

USB x2

MU6200 – 65in, 55in, 49in

Curved

4K

HDR Pro

Smart TV

One Remote

HDMI x3

USB x2

MU6100 – 75in, 65in, 55in, 50in, 43in, 40in

Flat

4K

HDR Pro

Smart TV

One Remote

Full HD LCD

M6300 – 55in, 49in

M5500 – 55in, 49in, 43in, 32in

Full HD

Smart TV

One Remote

M5000 – 49in, 40in, 32in

M4000 – 32in

Full HD/HD

