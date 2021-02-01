Philips 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know

It's fair to say that Philips had an excellent year in 2020, taking home two What Hi-Fi? TV Awards for its OLED805 model and receiving 5 stars for its ultra-premium OLED984 collaboration with B&W. The company is clearly keen to build on this momentum in 2021, with its recently announced line-up for the first half of the year including new OLEDs with even more tech (and Ambilight), and a whole new MiniLED range.

We'll start by outlining the new technology and features that Philips is introducing this year, before getting into the details of specific models, but it's worth saying now that you'll be able to identify the 2021 models by the '6' at the end of their designation – e.g. 2021's OLED806 replaces 2020's OLED805.

MiniLED TVs

2021 is undoubtedly the year of MiniLED, with every major manufacturer – including Samsung, LG and TCL – announcing a new range of TVs that uses the new technology.

If you want chapter and verse, please do check out our complete MiniLED explainer, but the short version is that MiniLED is a new backlight technology that uses LEDs that are – you guessed it – significantly smaller than those used before. This allows far more of them to be crammed in, increasing the number of individual dimming zones and therefore improving contrast.

Philips' new MiniLED models, of which there are two, boast 1000 of these dimming zones, which is vastly more than the number of a typical LCD panel. Of course, we're not talking about OLED degrees of close contrast control (every one of an OLED's pixels can be individually lit or dimmed), but MiniLEDs can go far brighter than OLED models – Philips is claiming a 2000-nit peak brightness figure for its top MiniLED model, whereas even the brightest OLEDs tap-out at less than half of that.

Other than the underlying panel technology, Philips' new MiniLED models seem to match their OLED siblings, so it will be fascinating to see which TVs deliver the best overall performance when we test them later in the year.

HDMI 2.1 and gaming features

One thing Philips' otherwise excellent 2020 OLEDs were lacking was HDMI 2.1 features, but the company appears to be determined to not be left behind in 2021.

All of its new OLED and MiniLED models have two full-speed (48gbps) HDMI 2.1 connections, and the sets support 4K@120Hz (also known as HFR), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all of which will be big news for gamers in particular.

5th Gen P5 AI processor

2021 will also see Philips introduce a new version of its picture processing engine. Referred to as the 5th Gen P5 AI processor, this new engine improves upon 2020's 4th Gen P5 through the addition of features such as a new AI Film mode that's designed automatically to get the best out of movie content, a more intelligently integrated light sensor that adjusts all content based on ambient lighting, and Fast Motion Clarity, which is said to improve the smoothness and sharpness of fast action, in particular that of sports and games.

The new OLED models also get a version of the anti-burn-in functionality first seen on the OLED935. This intelligently identifies and dims the intensity of static logos in order to extend the life of the panel.

Extra Ambilight

For those not already in the know, Ambilight is a Philips technology that extends the onscreen action onto the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light. Not only does it look fabulous, it also increases perceived contrast, makes the screen seem bigger than it really is, and draws the eye more effectively into the action. We love it.

For 2021, Philips is doubling-down on this exclusive tech by making it available across more of its TV range and adding an Ambilight strip to the bottom edge of more models. This fourth side of Ambilight probably won't make a huge difference if the TV is placed on a stand, but it should look fabulous if you go down the wall-mounted route.

Android TV 10

Philips has for a long time used the Android TV platform for its TVs, so it's little surprise that its 2021 models get the most recent 10 version. What is a little surprising, is that there's so far been no mention of Google TV integration. This new UI launched with the latest version of the Google Chromecast and is already confirmed to be coming to Sony's 2021 TVs, so we had expected Philips to announce the same.

That said, there's no reason to be majorly alarmed: while Google TV is an improvement over Android TV in terms of usability, its feature set is more or less the same. What's more, it essentially goes on top of Android TV 10, so there's no reason that Philips couldn't make it available as a software update if its TVs don't launch with it pre-installed.

Philips 2021 TV range breakdown

So that's the technology Philips is pushing in 2021; but what about specific models? Below, you'll find every new model announced so far (remember, Philips has only so far revealed TVs for the first half of the year) along with the most relevant specs. We don't yet have pricing information, but we will update this page when that comes in.

Philips OLED856 4K OLED TV

While listed as two separate models, this OLED856 and the OLED806 below are essentially the same TV except for the stand: the OLED856 has a T-bar pedestal while the OLED806 gets dainty little feet. The OLED856 is also available in fewer sizes than the OLED806, and will likely be available through fewer retailers.

The core technology is the same, though, with both models getting the new 5th Gen P5 AI processor, four-sided Ambilight and all of those lovely HDMI 2.1 features. To say we're excited to try out 4K@120Hz gaming with Ambilight is a bit of an understatement.

Philips OLED856 specs:

Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 55-inch (55OLED856), 65-inch (65OLED856)

55-inch (55OLED856), 65-inch (65OLED856) Processor: 5th Gen P5 AI

5th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 2.1ch, 50W

2.1ch, 50W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips OLED806 4K OLED TV

As mentioned above, this is essentially the same TV as the OLED856, but with dainty feet instead of a pedestal stand. Crucially, though, this OLED806 will be more widely available and can be bought in 48-inch and 77-inch sizes, as well as the more typical 55-inch and 65-inch versions.

As a reminder, the OLED806's predecessor won Awards at both 55 inches (55OLED805) and 65 inches (65OLED805).

Philips OLED806 specs:

Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 48-inch (48OLED806), 55-inch (55OLED806), 65-inch (65OLED806), 77-inch (77OLED806)

48-inch (48OLED806), 55-inch (55OLED806), 65-inch (65OLED806), 77-inch (77OLED806) Processor: 5th Gen P5 AI

5th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 2.1ch, 50W

2.1ch, 50W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips OLED706 4K OLED TV

It seems that we're not supposed to know about the OLED706: it's not due to hit shops until September and was included in Philips' range breakdown in error. Assuming that the listed specs are correct, this appears to be an OLED806 with one fewer side of Ambilight, and could therefore be an appealing, more affordable option for those who aren't wall-mounting. More on this one as we get it.

Philips OLED706 specs:

Display type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 55-inch (55OLED706), 65-inch (65OLED706)

55-inch (55OLED706), 65-inch (65OLED706) Processor: 5th Gen P5 AI

5th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.1ch, 50W

2.1ch, 50W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 9636 4K MiniLED TV

The higher-end of Philips' two new MiniLED models has the same processor, HDMI 2.1 features and four-sided Ambilight as its OLED856/806 siblings, but trades the OLED panel for an LCD screen with a 1000-zone, 2000-nit backlight. It's got a more powerful sound system, too.

It's going to be fascinating to see whether the OLED806 or 9636 is the better overall TV.

Philips MiniLED 9636 specs:

Display type: LCD with MiniLED backlight

LCD with MiniLED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 65-inch (65PUS9636), 75-inch (75PUS9636)

65-inch (65PUS9636), 75-inch (75PUS9636) Processor: 5th Gen P5 AI

5th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 3.1.2ch, 70W

3.1.2ch, 70W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 9506 4K MiniLED TV

The Philips 9506 is essentially the 9636 with peak brightness downgraded slightly to 1500nits. That's still vastly brighter than any OLEDs can manage, so this could still be a very enticing TV if the price is right.

Philips MiniLED 9506 specs:

Display type: LCD with MiniLED backlight

LCD with MiniLED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 65-inch (65PUS9506), 75-inch (75PUS9506)

65-inch (65PUS9506), 75-inch (75PUS9506) Processor: 5th Gen P5 AI

5th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 3.1.2ch, 50W

3.1.2ch, 50W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 9206 4K LCD TV

The 9206 is where the MiniLEDs end and the traditional LEDs return. This is the top standard LCD model in Philips' 2021 range, and as such has that lovely four-sided Ambilight and the HDMI 2.1 sockets. It's got a lesser version of the P5 processor, though.

Philips 9206 specs:

Display type: LCD with LED backlight

LCD with LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 55-inch (55PUS9206), 65-inch (65PUS9206)

55-inch (55PUS9206), 65-inch (65PUS9206) Processor: P5 Perfect Picture Engine

P5 Perfect Picture Engine Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 2.1ch, 50W

2.1ch, 50W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 8506 'The One' 4K LCD TV

Philips created 'The One' TV a couple of years ago, pitching it as a midrange, mainstream model perfect for typical TV buyers. It has apparently been a huge success, and this third-generation version will be available in a vast selection of sizes. The key spec differences between it and the 9206 above are the loss of that fourth side of Ambilight and the lack of support for 4K@120Hz, but it otherwise looks like a strong proposition.

Philips 8506 'The One' specs:

Display type: LCD with LED backlight

LCD with LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-inch (43PUS8506), 50-inch (50PUS8506), 58-inch (58PUS8506), 65-inch (65PUS8506), 70-inch (70PUS8506), 75-inch (75PUS8506)

43-inch (43PUS8506), 50-inch (50PUS8506), 58-inch (58PUS8506), 65-inch (65PUS8506), 70-inch (70PUS8506), 75-inch (75PUS8506) Processor: P5 Perfect Picture Engine

P5 Perfect Picture Engine Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 7906 4K LCD TV

Dropping from 'The One' to the 7906 involves a drop in processor, but the specification otherwise looks very similar. Don't be surprised if its backlight has fewer dimming zones, though.

Philips 7906 specs:

Display type: LCD with LED backlight

LCD with LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-inch (43PUS7906), 50-inch (50PUS7906), 55-inch (55PUS7906), 65-inch (65PUS7906), 70-inch (70PUS7906), 75-inch (75PUS7906)

43-inch (43PUS7906), 50-inch (50PUS7906), 55-inch (55PUS7906), 65-inch (65PUS7906), 70-inch (70PUS7906), 75-inch (75PUS7906) Processor: Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Pixel Plus Ultra HD Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips 7506 4K LCD TV

The entry-level 7506 is the only 2021 model announced (so far) that does without Ambilight altogether. It also sacrifices Android TV for Philips' own Saphi operating system, which will likely mean it has fewer streaming apps.

Philips 7506 specs:

Display type: LCD with LED backlight

LCD with LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-inch (43PUS7506), 50-inch (50PUS7506), 55-inch (55PUS7506), 65-inch (65PUS7506)

43-inch (43PUS7506), 50-inch (50PUS7506), 55-inch (55PUS7506), 65-inch (65PUS7506) Processor: P5 Perfect Picture Engine

P5 Perfect Picture Engine Ambilight: No

No Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Saphi

