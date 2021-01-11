TCL to launch 8K, Mini-LED and QLED Google TVs this year

TCL will introduce its first Google TV models this year, the company has announced. The Hong Kong-based budget TV maker said at CES 2021 that it will roll out a series of TV sets toting the Google TV smart platform, starting in the US and expanding to other parts of the world later in the year.

As well as offering the Google TV interface – with all the apps and entertainment offerings that encompasses – TCL's Google TVs will boast cutting-edge display technologies like Mini-LED, 8K and QLED.

Sony is the first big partner for Google TV this year but TCL appears to be not far behind with its choice of smart TV UI for 2021. Google TV was introduced with the most recent Chromecast streaming dongle at the end of 2021 has proved to be an excellent and intuitive option, helping the media streamer earn a perfect five stars in our review.

Google TV comes with over 6500 apps and supports more than 30 streaming services. It's slick, highly usable and has one of the best recommendation engines we've ever tested.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability of TCL's Google TV sets. We'll bring you more when it's announced.

