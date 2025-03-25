TCL's new Mini LED TV range comes with huge brightness gains, reduced blooming and souped-up sound

"Mini LED is the best TV technology".

Those are TCL's words, not ours. They've just been exclaimed at the launch of TCL's new 2025 range of Mini LED TVs, which feature huge boosts in brightness, new panel technology to improve local dimming, and sound by a prestigious name from the world of hi-fi.

The latest range of TVs from the Chinese manufacturer hopes to steal the spotlight by implementing QLED panel tech across the range, starting from its smallest and cheapest Full HD sets and going all the way up to the flagship X11K model.

Furthermore, it's utilising new panel technology to trim down the bezels around the screen, reduce reflections, and achieve deeper blacks with less blooming.

The top-of-the-range models, namely the X11K and C9K, won't be coming to the UK (though they will be available in a range of European markets), which is a shame as they boast claimed peak brightness figures of up to 6500 and 6000 nits respectively.

The former is spearheading TCL's extra-large screen mission, with options for 85- and 98-inch screen sizes, while the latter is slightly more palatable (but still massive) at 65-, 75- and 85-inches.

The UK flagship will be the C8K

If you are looking to dip your toes into TCL's new range and happen to live in the UK, the flagship model you'll be looking at is the C8K, which replaces the C855K in TCL's current line-up.

This model is set to deliver a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits, which is a massive step up over the claimed 3500 nit peak brightness of its predecessor.

It features the CrystGlow WHVA coating, which seeks to reduce the presence of reflections and enhance contrast, meaning it should perform better in living rooms with lots of pesky ambient light.

Not only that, but TCL has also incorporated its Halo Control System, which seeks to significantly reduce blooming through a more precisely controlled backlighting system.

Furthermore, the C8K supports a wide range of HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision (including the IQ version) and HLG, as well as 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM on two of its HDMI 2.1 sockets.

There will be huge step-down models, too

In fact, the HDR formats and gaming specs mentioned above apply to the majority of TCL's mid-range sets, including the C7K, C6K and P8K.

These models feature screen sizes ranging from 50 inches to a whopping 115 inches, and TCL quotes a brightness of up to 3000 nits on the C7K.

A unique feature of the higher-end models (specifically the X11K, C9K, C8K and C7K) is built-in sound systems tuned by Bang & Olufsen, which TCL says it has developed a close partnership with to develop speaker systems for future TVs.

The C8K appears to feature dual-rear firing subwoofers branded with 'enhanced ultra bass' for deeper low-end punch.

Moving towards the entry-level sector of TCL's 2025 lineup, we have the S4K, S5K, P6K and P7K, which feature screen sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches.

These entry-level 'S' models feature the Android TV operating system (the entire rest of the range utilises Google TV) and more basic Full HD and 2K panels with 60Hz refresh rates.

Initial pricing for some of the models has been revealed; the 55-inch C6K starts at £799 with the 98-inch version costing £3199.

Moving up to the C7K, it starts at £799 for the 50-inch version, and the largest 115-inch variant comes in at a hair-raising £12,999.

Rounding things out with the C8K, it will cost £1599 at 65 inches, £1999 at 75 inches, £2799 for the 85-inch version, and £4799 for the super-sized 98-inch model.

TCL's new range should be available to order now, with availability expected within the next week.

