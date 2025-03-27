Hisense's 2025 Mini LED TVs have impressive specs and super-sized screens

Hisense USA has officially revealed its 2025 ULED television lineup, featuring expanded screen size options and next-generation AI processing across four distinct series.

While there are usually some differences between Hisense's UK and US ranges, we still expect most if not all of these TVs to make it to Blighty in one form or another.

Whether or not any will make it to our pick of the best TVs, of course, remains to be seen.

The new Mini LED range, which consists of the U6QF, U7QG, U8QG and U9QG models, is looking to woo potential projector users with ultra-large screen sizes, with multiple series now offering 100-inch variants.

Also at the heart of the new lineup are Hisense's advanced AI processing engines: the flagship U9QG series employs the Hi-View AI Engine X (previously reserved for the premium ULED X range), while the U7QG and U8QG models utilise the Hi-View AI Engine Pro.

Both processors are designed to automatically optimise contrast, colour accuracy and motion clarity in real-time, applying various AI-driven enhancements including AI 4K Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, AI Noise Reduction, AI Local Dimming, and AI Depth Enhancer.

Naturally, we’ll have to wait until we receive review units to see how all these AI-fuelled promises translate to the final viewing experience.

U9QG Series

The Google TV-powered (probably VIDAA-powered in the UK) U9QG series, positioned as Hisense's 'bridge between premium and ultra-premium viewing', now introduces a more accessible 65-inch model alongside existing 75-inch and 85-inch options.

These models feature enhanced peak brightness levels (though specific nit measurements aren't disclosed), Ultra LR panels to eliminate reflections, and ultra-wide viewing angles. Support for Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode are all on the cards, while gaming performance is bolstered by a 165Hz native refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro VRR, and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Audio capabilities include CineStage X Surround, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual X, delivered through a 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system on the 65-inch model, and 5.1.2 channels on the larger variants.

U8QG Series

(Image credit: Hisense)

The U8QG series delivers what Hisense describes as 'best-in-class picture quality' with peak brightness levels up to 5000 nits, expanded local dimming zones and Quantum Dot technology.

These models also feature a 165Hz native refresh rate with Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced certification. The series includes screen sizes up to 100 inches and offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with an 82W Dolby Atmos 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system.

Like the U9QG, these models also use the Google TV platform in the US but will almost certainly feature Hisense's own VIDAA system in the UK.

U7QG Series

(Image credit: Hisense)

Aimed at gamers and sports enthusiasts, the U7QG combines what Hisense refers to as 'Mini LED Pro' technology with a 165Hz native refresh rate at what Hisense describes as 'an accessible sub-$1K price point' – though we presume this is referring to the smaller-sized options.

Gaming features include 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, Game Booster 288Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Dolby Vision Gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

The series also features an AGLR-Antiglare low reflection panel, and 60W 2.1.2 multi-channel Dolby Atmos audio, with screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches. These models also feature the Google TV platform in the US.

U6QF Series

(Image credit: Hisense)

The most affordable series in the lineup, the U6QF, will be available in sizes from 55 inches to 100 inches and notably switches from Google TV to Fire TV for its smart platform. Should this model come to the UK, it's not clear whether it will also feature Fire TV or switch to VIDAA alongside its Google TV siblings.

Despite its more entry-level positioning, the U6QF still offers Mini LED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate.

Gaming capabilities include a 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Mode Pro, and FreeSync Premium.

Specific pricing and release dates for the US, UK and Australian markets have yet to be revealed for any of the models in the range, with Hisense stating that further details will be announced later this year.

We should also point out that there are usually a few differences (such as the operating system) between US models and those that make it to other markets such as the UK, but rest assured we’ll be updating this story with the full region-specific details once we have them.

