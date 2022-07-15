Northern Ireland vs England live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free online and on TV, team news

Northern Ireland face England in the final game of Group A tonight, and Kenny Shiels' side may be fearing the worst after the Lionesses sealed their place in the knockouts with a record-smashing 8-0 win. Make sure you know how to watch a Northern Ireland vs England live stream for free, from wherever you are.

Laura Rafferty has been handed her first start of the tournament for Northern Ireland, and the Southampton defender will be out to impress at her home ground. Otherwise it's the same XI that lost to Austria, with five at the back, three in midfield, and Kirsty McGuinness and Lauren Wade looking to feed off scraps up front.

Beth Mead's hat-trick was the highlight of a footballing fantasy, and Sarina Wiegman, who's not at St Mary's having tested positive for Covid, will demand that her side carries this momentum onwards. She's named the same side that hammered Norway on Monday, with Ellen White up front, and Mead, Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp swarming around her.

Northern Ireland vs England live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Friday 15th July 2022 Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Saturday 16th)

Speaking of Mead hat-tricks, the Arsenal attacker scored three in 14 minutes against Northern Ireland last October, while White, who grabbed a brace on Monday, netted a treble against the Green and White Army in February last year. England have played 10 and won 10 against Northern Ireland, and you have to rewind to 1985 for the last goal the Lionesses conceded against them.

Whatever happens, Northern Ireland's first major tournament adventure ends tonight, and they'll be desperate to give their fans something to cheer about. Julie Nelson headed in their only goal of the tournament so far against Norway, and after star striker Simone Magill's cruel ACL injury, the nation is pinning its hopes on Rachel Furness, who's already made her mark by assisting Nelson's strike. Can the 34-year-old icon get on the scoresheet herself?

Kick-off in this Group A fixture of the Women's Euro 2022 is today, Friday 15th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Northern Ireland vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Northern Ireland vs England free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the Northern Ireland vs England game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Northern Ireland vs England will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Northern Ireland vs England live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Northern Ireland vs England

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Northern Ireland vs England in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Northern Ireland vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Northern Ireland vs England live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Northern Ireland vs England in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Northern Ireland vs England live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Northern Ireland vs England in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Northern Ireland vs England kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday, 16th July.