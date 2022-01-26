Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free online and on TV, team news, extra time

Two of the pre-tournament favourites meet today in a mouthwatering Round of 16 clash. Both the Ivory Coast and Egypt will fancy their chances of going all the way with both Nigeria and Algeria already out. UK viewers can watch the game free online on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch an Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

After 90 minutes with the game still at 0-0, Ivory Coast vs Egypt has gone into extra time. Wilfried Zaha has come on for Gradel for the Ivory Coast.

Only the hosts Cameroon have scored more goals in the competition so far than the Ivory Coast – and with Sébastien Haller, Nicolas Pépé and Max Gradel limiting Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to a place on the bench it's easy to see why. Manchester United's Eric Bailly and former Spurs man Serge Aurier start as part of a back four. Having sent reigning champions Algeria home in the group stage, confidence will be high for this clash with an Egypt side that hasn't really shown what it's capable of so far.

Mo Salah is yet to hit his peak at this year's tournament, but the best players tend to step up when it really matters – and there's no disputing the Liverpool man's match-winning qualities. Galatasary's Mostafa Mohamed starts alongside Salah, with Mohamed Elneny expected to take up a more advanced role than the one he plays for Arsenal. With a place in the quarter-final at stake, Egyptian fans will be hoping their team have been saving their best for the knockouts.

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch an Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream from anywhere.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Egypt for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: Ivory Coast vs Egypt in the Round of 16, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channel is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Egypt from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Ivory Coast vs Egypt, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream in the UK

The BBC will show Ivory Coast vs Egypt for free on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV. Ivory Coast vs Egypt is one of a handful of AFCON matches you'll find on the Beeb.

To get to watch all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, you can subscribe to Sky Sports or pick up a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Ivory Coast vs Egypt, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Ivory Coast vs Egypt at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND OF 16:

25th Jan: Senegal vs Cabo Verde - 4pm

25th Jan: Morocco vs Malawi - 7pm

26th Jan: Ivory Coast vs Egypt - 4pm

26th Jan: Mali vs Equatorial Guinea - 7pm

QUARTER FINALS:

29th Jan: Gambia vs Cameroon - 4pm

29th Jan: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia - 7pm

30th Jan: TBC

30th Jan: TBC

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022