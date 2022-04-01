How to watch the Peaky Blinders last ever episode: live stream the 'Lock and Key' series 6 finale

Peaky Blinders episode 6 – ominously titled Lock and Key – airs at 9pm BST on Sunday, 3rd April 2022. It is the last ever Peaky Blinders episode and the season 6 finale. Absolutely unmissable. Peaky Blinders episode 6 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, meaning you can watch it online and on TV for free! Away from the UK this weekend? Follow our guide to watch episode 6 while travelling overseas and stream Peaky Blinders episode 6 from abroad with the help of a VPN.

Peaky Blinders episode 6 live stream Premiere date: Sunday 3rd April 2022 Time: 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 6am AEST (Mon) FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O'Keeffe, Harry Kirton, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy.

It's hard to believe, but the Peaky Blinders season 6 finale is upon us. The extended feature length episode of Steven Knight's hit crime drama is is set to be one of the most-watched events of 2022, so get your Peaky Blinders live stream sorted early.

The episode 6 storyline is far from clear, but we've already seen Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) clash with Boston bandit 'Uncle' Jack, seek out the origins of a mysterious gypsy curse and stare death in the face.

According to the official Episode 6 (Lock and Key) preview: "As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions." The BBC has also tweeted a Peaky Blinders episode 6 trailer in which Tommy's wife declares her husband to be "cursed" to the rat-tat-tat of gunfire. Oooh... exciting!

Peaky Blinders episode 6 airs at 9pm BST on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Peaky Blinders episode 6 live stream from anywhere.

Watch Peaky Blinders episode 6 free online – without Netflix

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream Peaky Blinders episode 6 free.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Peaky Blinders episode 6 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Peaky Blinders episode 6 when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

Peaky Blinders episode 6 live stream in the USA and Canada

Peaky Blinders episode 6 will be available on Netflix in the US – but not until six weeks after it's aired on the UK (10th June). Canadian viewers can also watch Peaky Blinders episode 6 on Netflix – but no release date has been given.

A basic Netflix subscription costs $9.99 / CAD$9.99 a month.

Don't want to wait to watch the new episodes? UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Peaky Blinders episode 6 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Instructions just above.

Peaky Blinders episode 6 live stream in Australia

Netflix is also slated to be the home of Peaky Blinders episode 5 in Australia. But, again, fans will have to wait until April or May to watch the final season of the Birmingham-based drama.

Don't want to wait? UK nationals who are outside the UK this week can watch Peaky Blinders episode 6 free of charge on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN. Details just above.

Peaky Blinders episode 6 official trailer

Episode 1: Black Day – 9pm GMT, 27th February 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Tommy sets off to North America, where the end of Prohibition brings new opportunities. But he faces new danger from an old adversary who is finally making his move.

Episode 2: Black Shirt – 9pm GMT, 6th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Tommy gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom fighters and Boston gangsters. As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden.

Episode 3: Gold – 9pm GMT, 13th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Faced with devastating news, Tommy goes on a quest to discover who it was that placed a curse on his family. In Birmingham, Ada takes charge, and Arthur takes on some new recruits.

Episode 4: Sapphire – 9pm GMT, 20th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source.

Episode 5: The Road to Hell – 9pm BST, 27th March 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

In the light of extraordinary personal revelations, Tommy takes a course of action that will change everything. Meanwhile, his enemies’ plans start to fall into place.

Episode 6: Finale – 9pm BST, 3rd April 2022 (BBC One/iPlayer)

As the clouds of the coming storm gather, Tommy Shelby faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions.

Who is Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders?

Michael Gray, played by actor Finn Cole, is the son of Polly Shelby and formerly the Shelby gang's chief accountant. Michael leaves for New York at the end of season 4, where he leads the Shelby company, but loses millions in the Wall Street crash. Michael returns to England and is treated as a traitor. Michael plots to usurp Tommy as the head of the Shelby gang in season 5, but fails.

Who is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders?

'Uncle' Jack Nelson is the uncle of Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the head of the Boston gang. He's a powerful figure with political connections to President Roosevelt and a thriving export business. Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight has confirmed that the character is based on alleged bootlegger Joseph Kennedy Sr., father of JFK.

Nelson is played by 30-year-old Aussie actor James Frecheville, who made his on-screen debut in season 6. It was a busy season for Tommy, what with the arrival of 'Uncle' Jack, the return of Alfie Solomons and the reappearance of Sir Oswald Mosley (plus his lover Diana Mitford).