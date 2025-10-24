Tom Hardy goes feral in the TV series that makes Peaky Blinders look polite

The creator of House of Guinness and Peaky Blinders teamed up with Tom Hardy for some lurid and ludicrous historical action.

Taboo still
If you’re drunk on the swaggering, sweary version of history seen in House of Guinness or Peaky Blinders, then you've probably got a taste for Steven Knight's work.

Netflix series House of Guinness is inspired by the true story behind the famous Irish beer, and serves up a foaming pint of Knight's delicious recipe: cunning, violent men and women doing dirty deals from street level to stately homes, with subtexts of class and politics set to a brash modern soundtrack.

The characters come from all levels of society, making this an immersive tour of the past that isn’t unlike Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York – surely an influence on Knight’s colourful historical series.

For conjuring Taboo’s vivid, filthy world, special mention should also go to costume designer Joanna Eatwell, cinematographer Mark Patten and soundtrack composer Max Richter, all BAFTA-nominated for their work.

Jan Archivald, Erika Ökvist and Audrey Doyle won BAFTAs for hair and make-up. And the visual effects team were nominated for various awards for their work bringing bygone London to life.

Richard Trenholm
Richard Trenholm
Freelance contributor

Richard is a movie-obsessed writer with nearly 20 years as a film, TV and technology journalist. A Rotten Tomatoes-certified movie critic and member of the Film Critics' Circle, he lives by the seaside and likes punk rock, Tranmere Rovers and helping out at the local film club.

