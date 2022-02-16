How to watch Severance season 1 free on Apple TV+

Severance, the new Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller starring Adam Scott and Christopher Walken, has won rave reviews for its Black Mirror-esque plot, stellar cast and Stiller director. Severance season 1 premieres on Friday 18th February on Apple TV+ and new users get a 7-day free trial which means that you can watch at least the first two episode of Severance, and anything else on Apple TV+, for free! Follow this guide on how to watch Severance season 1 online wherever you are.

Watch Severance Season 1: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial

Severance live stream Premiere date: Friday 18th Feb 2022 New episodes: Weekly FREE stream: Apple TV+ (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN Cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Tramel Tillman, Yul Vasquez Director: Ben Stiller

After losing his wife in a car accident, Professor Mark Scout (Community's Adam Scott) takes a desk job at mysterious conglomerate, Lumon Industries. To help employees deal with traumatic events, the company offers a free procedure called "severance" – a brain implant that surgically separates work-related memories from personal memories. Beats free gym membership, right?

Mark elects for surgery and soon find himself clocking out of his grief during workdays. But strangely, he's no longer able to recall what happens in the fluorescent maze that is Lumon... until a chance encounter reveals sinister forces at work. Cue Christopher Walken doing his thing in the company of Patricia Arquette and John Turturro.

The first two episodes of Severance premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, 18th February. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis. Here's how to watch Severance Season 1, episode for free.

Watch Severance Season 1 online for free

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+ is the only place to find Severance Season 1. Subscription costs £4.99/$4.99/AU$7.99 a month – but new users can get a 7-day free trial!

The first two episodes of Severance drop on Friday 18th February. New episodes air weekly. You could get the first two for free or wait until all episodes are available and see if you can binge the lot in a week.

Apple TV+ has pulled the plug on free trials before, so don't miss your chance.

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries but it's cheaper in some than others. Next, we'll show you how to use a VPN to access Apple TV+ from your usual location.

Watch Severance Season 1 from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have an Apple TV+ account, you might not be able to access Apple's streaming service when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Severance, you may wish to choose 'US' for Apple TV+.

3. Then head over to Apple TV+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Severance Season 1 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Is there an official Severance Season 1 trailer?

What else can I watch on Apple TV+?

Lots. Both seasons of Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, murder mystery The After Party, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in The Shrink Next Door, Tom Hanks in nail-biting WWII epic Greyhound, both seasons of Euphoria, space drama For All Mankind, ... the list goes on and on. You

You certainly get your money's worth. And if you can use the 7-day free Apple TV+ trial, so much the better.

Get the Apple TV app

(Image credit: Apple)

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV set-top boxes and Mac computers. It's also supported by a slew of other devices including Samsung, LG and Sony TVs, as well as Roku TV and Fire TV streaming devices,and PlayStation/Xbox gaming consoles.

1 "Good News About Hell" – 18th February 2022

2 "Half Loop" – 18th February 2022

3 "In Perpetuity" – 25th February 2022

4 "The You You Are" – 4th March 2022

5 "The Grim Barbarity Of Optics and Design" – 11th March 2022

6 "Hide and Seek" – 18th March 2022

7 "Defiant Jazz" – 25th March 2022

8 "What's for Dinner?" – 1st April 2022

9 "The We We Are" – 8th April 2022