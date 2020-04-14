Here's how to watch Apple TV+ shows for free

Trending

How to watch free Apple TV+ shows
Apple has a gift for all of us stuck at home under lockdown – it's made a number of shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service free to watch. It already made season premieres free to watch, but now it's unlocked entire series and feature-length movies for no fee at all.

Interested? Here's how to watch without paying a thing.

What can you watch for free on Apple TV+?

Apple has made nine series and movies completely free to watch. These are:

  • The Elephant Queen - a documentary about a family of elephants as they travel across the African savannah. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor
  • Little America - comedy drama focusing on immigrants who have settled in America
  • Servant - psychological thriller about a couple who experience a tragic event, only for a mysterious force to enter their home
  • For all Mankind - space drama from Star Trek's Ronald D. Moore
  • Dickinson - comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld about the early life of writer Emily Dickinson
  • Helpsters - kids' puppet show from the creators of Sesame Street
  • Ghostwriter - four kids are helped by a ghost on their mission to release fictional characters from the books they feature in
  • Snoopy in Space - animation in which the iconic pup becomes an astronaut
  • Oprah's talks on the coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple's flagship shows See and The Morning Show aren't included. It still wants you to subscribe to its £4.99/$4.99-per-month service, natch! You can, however, watch those for free by signing up to the Apple TV+ seven-day free trial.

To watch, all you'll need is the Apple TV app. This comes pre-installed on supported devices made by Apple (and some Samsung smart TVs) or can be downloaded for other devices like Roku and Amazon streaming sticks.

Then just follow these steps.

  • Open the TV app on your supported device
  • Sign in with your Apple ID
  • Select a show and start watching

