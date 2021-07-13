Black Widow: how to watch the new Marvel blockbuster on Disney Plus today

Black Widow, Marvel's action-packed thriller featuring Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is finally available to stream online, and it's getting rave reviews from the critics. Read on to find out how to watch Black Widow on Disney Plus with Premier Access...

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster sees elite solider Black Widow – aka Natasha Romanoff – confront the darker parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy arises. Pursued by evil forces, Romanoff must draw on her past as a spy to become a true Avenger. Florence Pugh stars as Yelina, Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Black Widow premieres in cinemas on Friday 9th July, but, now that the Black Widow release date has arrived, you can also stream Black Widow at home. Grab some popcorn as we reveal how to watch the Black Widow movie on Disney+ with Premier Access...

Watch Black Widow online today

Disney Plus is the place to watch Black Widow. Viewers in the UK, USA, Australia and most European territories can stream Black Widow by subscribing and then paying a one-off fee:

1. Sign up to Disney+

Disney+ is great value and only costs £7.99/$7.99/AU$8.99 per month on a rolling monthly basis. Or you can save 15% with annual subscription for £79.90/$79.99/AU$89.99.

2. Purchase Black Widow

Once you've done that, you'll find Black Widow available to buy through the Premier Access platform for £19.99/$29.99/AU$34.99.

3. Enjoy!

As a Disney+ subscriber you'll get access to a vast universe of content including all the Marvel movies, the complete Star Wars library, every episode of The Simpsons, all your favourite Pixar films, plus classics like Mary Poppins.

Live in India? Disney Plus Hotstar will start streaming Black Widow soon, although the date is yet to be confirmed.

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney+ app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players, Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass) and Roku TVs.

Disney+ can also be found on the Sky Q platform.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Disney+ Premier Access allows subscribers to watch brand new movies at an additional cost, before the films are made available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Disney dreamed up the idea in 2020, in response to the widespread closure of cinemas. It provides a neat way to see major releases such as Mulan and Black Widow from the comfort of your own home.

All Premier Access titles are available through Disney Plus in 4K Dolby Vision HDR and with immersive Dolby Atmos sound, making the experience as cinematic as possible.

Can I watch Black Widow in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos?

Short answer: yes. Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, you'll be able to watch Black Widow in the best possible quality.

Disney+ titles are displayed and play in the maximum quality available through your hardware, so if, for example, your TV supports all three technologies you'll see the logos for each within the title's description on the Disney+ interface.

What other Disney+ shows and films can I watch?

Signed up to Disney+ but don't know where to start? Or maybe you're simply wondering what content is available in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You're in luck: we have the answers.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian to The Simpsons, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. So, please, be our guest: our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now is the place.

