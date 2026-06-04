Want a brand new OLED TV for the World Cup? This is our experts' favourite TV of 2026 – and it's down £400 to its lowest-ever price

Want to pull out all the stops for your World Cup TV? Fancy a brand new set with all the latest tech?

Well then, we have a solution. Our expert TV review team has had several models in their test room this year, but there's one that stands out as a clear favourite: the LG C6.

And better yet, the C6 has hit a new low price just in time for the World Cup. This OLED TV is on sale for £2079 at Richer Sounds. Make sure to use the code LG20PERCENT at checkout to get this deal price.

If you're after value, there are now huge discounts on last year's LG C5, as well as several other 2025 models.

But if you want the latest the TV world has to offer, the LG C6 sets the benchmark at this price.

While the C6 looks remarkably similar to the C5 on the outside, it's a different story on the inside – thanks largely to the new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor.

Now we don't usually get too excited about processor upgrades, but LG's latest chip refines the picture with a brighter and richer performance, better upscaling and enhanced remastering.

"Even in Filmmaker Mode, the C6’s extra brightness over the C5 is immediately obvious," our LG C6 review reads. "Highlights are more intense, colours have a touch more richness and the overall image carries greater depth and dimensionality."

Movement is also fluid and controlled, which is sure to come in handy during fast-paced World Cup clashes.

LG's usual unbeatable gaming specs return, should you wish to switch to some EA Sports FC. Console gamers can enjoy a silky-smooth 4K/120Hz, while PC owners can go all the way up to 4K/165Hz – on all four HDMI inputs, no less. VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming are also included.

LG's webOS platform has all the usual apps, which are well optimised with excellent support for formats such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. There have been some tweaks this time around, with more shortcuts and personalised widgets on the home page.

LG has finally made some progress on the audio front, too, with a clearer and more controlled sound than the C5. It still won't beat a good soundbar, but the soundstage is definitely more spacious.

The LG C6 might look expensive compared to the discounted C5, but the improvements all add up to a better TV. And the C6 has seen some healthy savings already – get it now for £2079 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our review of the LG C5

Also consider the Samsung S95F

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested