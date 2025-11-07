The run-up to Black Friday is one of the best times of year to snag a wallet-saving deal on one of the best TVs. A case in point is the 42-inch LG C5, which now costs just £849 at Amazon.

The £200 discount makes it a full £50 cheaper than the previous-gen LG C4, which will currently set you back £899 at Amazon.

But it's not just the price we love. When we reviewed it, we rated it a full five stars and more recently crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner. If that doesn't convince you of this TVs quality, I'm not sure what else will.

Save £250 LG 42-inch C5: was £1,099 now £849 at Amazon With a solid picture quality, flawless gaming specifications and a compact design, no wonder it's the best new small OLED TV the What Hi-Fi? team has tested this year. We've seen it drop in price a few times but never this low. Snap it up with this 23% discount.

If you want a new small OLED TV, this five star set is the one to get. Though the team found it’s a modest upgrade on the outgoing 42-inch LG C4, which won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, it’s still a fantastic TV – especially now that stocks of the older model are drying up.

For the money you’ll get a small OLED with excellent connectivity, featuring four, rather than the standard two HDMI 2.1 inputs needed to run a current generation games console or PC at full speed.

App and HDR support are also excellent thanks to the use of LG’s established WebOS software. But most importantly, during all our comparative checks, where we ran it head-to-head with rival sets, including the 48-inch Samsung S90F, it delivered an excellent performance.

Whether it was the glistening desert of Dune: Part 2, an intense night battle during Civil War or the grim space station in Alien: Romulus, the set delivered an immersive, well balanced picture in nearly all the test scenes we threw at it.

As we said in our 42-inch LG C5 review:

"The 42-inch LG C5 is the best small OLED TV we’ve tested this year. Like its predecessors, it offers a near-flawless feature set and solid, sharp, immersive picture quality, neatly packaged in a small room-friendly frame."

Our only big word of caution is around its audio. The TV’s inbuilt 2.0 speakers are ok for basic TV watching, but lack the low end heft and precision to make a movie truly immersive. So if you want the best results you will need to budget for a soundbar to go with it, if you don’t have one already.

We’d personally recommend the five-star Sonos Beam (Gen 2) which you can pick up for £449 at Amazon, which is small and remains one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've reviewed from a performance-per-pound perspective.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve tested

We rate the best soundbars for movie fans

Our picks of the best 40-inch TVs