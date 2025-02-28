The five-star 65-inch LG C4 OLED drops to its lowest ever price

News
By
Contributions from
published

Save nearly £1500 on this top-notch TV

65-inch LG C4 TV photographed straight-on on a wooden stand. On the screen is an image of a golfer celebrating.
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

The LG C4 is one of our favourite OLED TVs on the market, and while the C5 is approaching fast, it remains an easily reccomendable TV thanks to its major picture upgrades over its predecessor and excellent feature set.

We initially reviewed it at £2700; however, as it nears the end of its production, we're seeing prices drop through the floor. Right now, you can snag the 65-inch LG C4 for £1254 at Amazon; that's a colossal saving of £1446.

LG OLED65C4 was £2700 now £1254 at Amazon (save £1446)

LG OLED65C4 was £2700 now £1254 at Amazon (save £1446)
The LG OLED65C4 features a superb image and an excellent feature set, including four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets. We complimented its improved picture over its predecessor, and its built-in audio capabilities are a step up, too. This is an ideal all-rounder for those looking for a TV that can do it all.

View Deal

This new discount drops the C4 to the lowest price we've ever seen it, making it an easy recommendation for those looking to save a boatload of cash on a five-star TV. But what makes the C4 such a good TV?

For starters, LG crammed the C4 with a plethora of enhancements over its C3 predecessor. Our testing revealed that the updated Alpha 9 processor brought welcome improvements to both sharpness and brightness while maintaining a natural colour balance. We were particularly impressed by the C4's performance with HDR content too, where it demonstrated excellent detail retention in both bright highlights and darker scenes.

The rich tone and vibrant colours are especially noteworthy as well – during our testing of films like Blade Runner 2049, the C4 displayed superb consistency in colour delivery from the brightest to the darkest parts of the picture. Even in shadowy scenes, skin tones maintained their natural hue, addressing a limitation we'd noticed in previous models.

The gaming credentials are particularly impressive too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz, alongside VRR and ALLM functionality. PC gamers haven't been forgotten either, with full Nvidia G-Sync VRG certification ensuring smooth performance across all platforms.

As for audio, the C4 delivered noticeably weightier sound with improved dynamics compared to the previous generation's efforts. And while investing in a dedicated soundbar would still enhance the experience further, the built-in audio system is perfectly capable for everyday viewing.

Elsewhere, LG's WebOS 24 platform provides smooth navigation and access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. The interface remains responsive throughout daily use too, with logical menu layouts that enhance the overall user experience.

Sure, it won't have the fancy new four-stack OLED layers of LG's upcoming 2025 lineup, but if you're looking for a top-performing 65-inch screen that'll go easier on your wallet, the C4 will far from disappoint – especially at this price.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Read our LG C5 OLED TV hands on review

Samsung S95F vs Panasonic Z95B: which 2025 flagship OLED TV should you buy?

TOPICS
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

With contributions from
Read more
LG C3 Cyber Monday
Can't afford the LG C4? The C3 is still an awesome TV – and at its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday
The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf with a tree-lined road on the screen
The LG B4 is a bargain once more, thanks to this superb OLED TV deal
The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf in a showroom. On the screen is an aerial shot of bridge across water
Most of the best TV deals have gone, but you can still get an LG B4 OLED for a crazy-low price
The LG B4 OLED TV photographed on a white shelf with rocky scenery on the screen
Looking for a new TV for the New Year? LG's affordable B4 OLED TV drops to a new lowest price
Panasonic Z95A on a red background with a tag reading &quot;What Hi-Fi? Black Friday Deals&quot;
One of the best OLED TVs of 2024 is down to a record-low price thanks to this Black Friday deal
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Latest in Televisions
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (ML65F700)
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
Apple HomePod 2 with Apple TV 4K
The new iPhone SE 4 could be cool – but I want a proper OLED Apple TV
TCL 32SF540K 32-inch TV
My favourite 32-inch TV is cheaper than ever right now
Latest in News
Members of Pink Floyd crouching down wreathed in smoke at Pompeii.
The iconic 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii' has been remastered for 4K IMAX
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost