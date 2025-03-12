Hurry! The five-star 65-inch LG C4 OLED is at its lowest price ever

If you are on the hunt for an five-star OLED TV at a reasonable price, this could be the deal for you. The LG C4 wowed us during testing and although its successor the C5 is just around the corner, its punchy picture quality and improved sound performance.

We initially reviewed it at £2700; however, as it nears the end of its production, we're seeing prices go lower and lower. Right now, you can snag the 65-inch LG C4 for £1199 at Amazon; that's an all-time low of £1501.

LG OLED65C4 was £2700 now £1199 at Amazon (save £1501)

The LG OLED65C4 features a superb image and an excellent feature set, including four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets. We complimented its improved picture over its predecessor, and its built-in audio capabilities are a step up, too. This is an ideal all-rounder for those looking for a TV that can do it all.

This new discount drops the C4 to the lowest price we've ever seen it, making it an easy recommendation for those looking to save a boatload of cash on a five-star TV. But what makes the C4 such a good TV?

For starters, LG crammed the C4 with a plethora of enhancements over its C3 predecessor. Our testing revealed that the updated Alpha 9 processor brought welcome improvements to both sharpness and brightness while maintaining a natural colour balance. We were particularly impressed by the C4's performance with HDR content too, where it demonstrated excellent detail retention in both bright highlights and darker scenes.

The rich tone and vibrant colours are especially noteworthy as well – during our testing of films like Blade Runner 2049, the C4 displayed superb consistency in colour delivery from the brightest to the darkest parts of the picture. Even in shadowy scenes, skin tones maintained their natural hue, addressing a limitation we'd noticed in previous models.

The gaming credentials are particularly impressive too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz, alongside VRR and ALLM functionality. PC gamers haven't been forgotten either, with full Nvidia G-Sync VRG certification ensuring smooth performance across all platforms.

As for audio, the C4 delivered noticeably weightier sound with improved dynamics compared to the previous generation's efforts. And while investing in a dedicated soundbar would still enhance the experience further, the built-in audio system is perfectly capable for everyday viewing.

Elsewhere, LG's WebOS 24 platform provides smooth navigation and access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. The interface remains responsive throughout daily use too, with logical menu layouts that enhance the overall user experience.

Sure, it won't have the fancy new four-stack OLED layers of LG's upcoming 2025 lineup, but if you're looking for a top-performing 65-inch screen that'll go easier on your wallet, the C4 will far from disappoint – especially at this price.

