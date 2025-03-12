Hurry! The five-star 65-inch LG C4 OLED is at its lowest price ever

News
By
Contributions from
,
published

You can save £1500 with this jaw-dropping deal

65-inch LG C4 TV photographed straight-on on a wooden stand. On the screen is an image of a golfer celebrating.
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

If you are on the hunt for an five-star OLED TV at a reasonable price, this could be the deal for you. The LG C4 wowed us during testing and although its successor the C5 is just around the corner, its punchy picture quality and improved sound performance.

We initially reviewed it at £2700; however, as it nears the end of its production, we're seeing prices go lower and lower. Right now, you can snag the 65-inch LG C4 for £1199 at Amazon; that's an all-time low of £1501.

LG OLED65C4 was £2700 now £1199 at Amazon (save £1501)

LG OLED65C4 was £2700 now £1199 at Amazon (save £1501)
The LG OLED65C4 features a superb image and an excellent feature set, including four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets. We complimented its improved picture over its predecessor, and its built-in audio capabilities are a step up, too. This is an ideal all-rounder for those looking for a TV that can do it all.

View Deal

This new discount drops the C4 to the lowest price we've ever seen it, making it an easy recommendation for those looking to save a boatload of cash on a five-star TV. But what makes the C4 such a good TV?

For starters, LG crammed the C4 with a plethora of enhancements over its C3 predecessor. Our testing revealed that the updated Alpha 9 processor brought welcome improvements to both sharpness and brightness while maintaining a natural colour balance. We were particularly impressed by the C4's performance with HDR content too, where it demonstrated excellent detail retention in both bright highlights and darker scenes.

The rich tone and vibrant colours are especially noteworthy as well – during our testing of films like Blade Runner 2049, the C4 displayed superb consistency in colour delivery from the brightest to the darkest parts of the picture. Even in shadowy scenes, skin tones maintained their natural hue, addressing a limitation we'd noticed in previous models.

The gaming credentials are particularly impressive too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz, alongside VRR and ALLM functionality. PC gamers haven't been forgotten either, with full Nvidia G-Sync VRG certification ensuring smooth performance across all platforms.

As for audio, the C4 delivered noticeably weightier sound with improved dynamics compared to the previous generation's efforts. And while investing in a dedicated soundbar would still enhance the experience further, the built-in audio system is perfectly capable for everyday viewing.

Elsewhere, LG's WebOS 24 platform provides smooth navigation and access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. The interface remains responsive throughout daily use too, with logical menu layouts that enhance the overall user experience.

Sure, it won't have the fancy new four-stack OLED layers of LG's upcoming 2025 lineup, but if you're looking for a top-performing 65-inch screen that'll go easier on your wallet, the C4 will far from disappoint – especially at this price.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Read our LG C5 OLED TV hands on review

Samsung S95F vs Panasonic Z95B: which 2025 flagship OLED TV should you buy?

TOPICS
Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
65-inch LG C4 TV photographed straight-on on a wooden stand. On the screen is an image of a golf course.
Best LG C4 deals: get the Award-winning C4 OLED TV at the lowest price
The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf with a tree-lined road on the screen
The LG B4 is a bargain once more, thanks to this superb OLED TV deal
The LG B4 OLED TV photographed on a white shelf with rocky scenery on the screen
Looking for a new TV for the New Year? LG's affordable B4 OLED TV drops to a new lowest price
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
TCL P755K 65-inch 4K TV
Bargain alert! This 65-inch TCL TV is down to only £379
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
Latest in Televisions
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG officially unveils US pricing for its G5 and C5 OLED TVs – and it's good news for fans of smaller screens
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5’s brightness boost is welcome – but it’s not what makes the OLED TV great
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?
Latest in News
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG officially unveils US pricing for its G5 and C5 OLED TVs – and it's good news for fans of smaller screens
A Sony PS3 on a vertical stand with a white background.
Still using a PlayStation 3 to watch Blu-rays? Sony just saved your console with this crucial update
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zepellin
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren are making new audio hardware with an F1 twist
Formula 1
US readers rejoice – F1's getting a key upgrade UK fans have enjoyed for ages
TCL QM7K
TCL’s new QM7K TV Series has a cutting edge panel and Bang & Olufsen sound
The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 in their charging cases standing side by side on a wooden surface with a hand out flat behind them.
All three current in-ear AirPods are up to 32% off at Amazon – here's which pair you should buy