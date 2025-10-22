The 77-inch Philips OLED809 has dropped to £1699 at Richer Sounds, down from its usual £1799 asking price.

Originally launching at £3499, the TV has seen its RRP reduced over time, with this most recent £100 saving making for an even more tempting proposition.

Buyers will also receive a pair of free Philips SHD8850 headphones worth £99 bundled with the purchase. We haven't reviewed them, mind, so we can't vouch for their performance. But it's an added bonus nonetheless.

As for the main course, the OLED809 sat as the third and most affordable option in Philips' OLED lineup when it landed last year, positioning itself at the time as a direct rival to the LG C4 – one of the standout OLED TVs of the year.

What makes the OLED809 particularly compelling is its ability to deliver exceptional performance without relying on next-generation screen technologies that command premium prices at the top end of the market.

This generously-sized 77-inch model shares the same core performance characteristics as the 65-inch version we reviewed, which earned impressive ratings for picture quality, sound, and features.

The TV's greatest strength lies in its handling of bright scenes, where it delivers a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high maximum brightness levels that create a truly immersive viewing experience.

Testing Top Gun: Maverick revealed wonderfully natural skin tones with a richness and warmth that oozes authenticity, while ocean views showcased reflections on the water that sparkle against a skyline full of vibrant, accurate colours.

During Pan – a particularly demanding test due to its 4000 nits mastering – the OLED809 maintained impressive levels of detail and colour accuracy in bright scenes, with the sun retaining detail and a wide range of colours that many traditional OLEDs struggle to reproduce.

The TV's performance during darker scenes is good too, though not quite at the same exceptional level.

Testing Blade Runner 2049 and The Batman revealed that while the OLED809 delivers an immersive image in isolation, it doesn't quite match the shadow detail and contrast depth of some rivals like the Sony A80L, particularly in dark content.

One of the OLED809's most distinctive features is Ambilight – Philips' unique bias lighting system that you won't find on competing OLEDs.

The three-sided variant here uses improved lenses in the LEDs to project a wider halo of higher-resolution colours that match what's happening on screen, with the aim of reducing eye strain and making the display feel more immersive.

While Ambilight remains divisive even among our review team, fans of the feature will appreciate the improvements made here, and those who aren't keen can simply turn it off using a dedicated button on the remote.

The TV itself is powered by Philips' 8th Gen P5 AI processor, which drives the new Ambient Intelligence V3 feature that intelligently optimises picture settings based on ambient light levels to improve HDR performance, even in bright viewing conditions.

HDR support is comprehensive, including HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision, CalMAN calibration, IMAX Enhanced preset, and Filmmaker modes – making this one of the most flexible sets in its price bracket for HDR standard support.

Gamers are well catered for with 4K/144Hz support, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming across two of the TV's four HDMI inputs, which run at the full 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specification.

The built-in audio system – comprising two-way left and right channel speakers with a rear-facing triple ring bass driver reinforced by four passive radiators – delivers above-average performance for in-built TV speakers.

It offers surprisingly controlled low-level heft and a safe, neutral presentation across the frequency range. However, like most TVs at this price, it lacks upward-firing speakers for convincing surround sound, and we'd still recommend budgeting for one of the best soundbars to get the best hassle-free audio experience.

The OLED809 also runs Google TV, providing access to all major streaming services and a user-friendly interface.

And while its out-of-the-box picture settings push brightness and colour temperatures quite aggressively, taking time to adjust the picture presets and motion processing yields significant improvements and delivers an excellent home cinema experience that prioritises authenticity over aggressive impact.

This deal makes the 77-inch OLED809 an appealing proposition for anyone seeking a large-screen OLED that excels in regular home viewing conditions – particularly if you watch a lot of bright, colourful content.

While it may not be the absolute best performer in very dark scenes, its combination of exceptional bright-scene handling, comprehensive feature set, and practical design considerations, make it well worth considering.

