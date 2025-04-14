The Samsung S95D is a fantastic OLED TV, we know that because we tested it and liked it enough to give it a five-star rating.

Boasting the latest Quantum Dot OLED technology, it combines pixel-level contrast control with exceptional brightness and colour vibrancy. One of the only things we didn't love when we reviewed it was its high price.

At launch, this beauty would set you back £2499, which is eye-wateringly high to most people. But thanks to a new Amazon deal, you can now pick it up for only £1346.

That's the second best price we've seen on it this year. The only time it has cost less was briefly last month, when it retailed for £1250. But, in our mind, at a few pounds under £1350, you're still getting a seriously great deal.

Samsung S95D 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,346 at Amazon Samsung's flagship OLED TV impressed us so much that we gave it a full five stars when we tested it. By leveraging QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature, the TV is ideal for use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specifications are only matched by its LG counterpart. At almost half the cost of its launch price, this is one seriously good deal. Five stars

The 2024 S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, but we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards but against any display currently available.

With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep blacks that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

We should point out we have only tested the 65-inch model, not the 55-incher, here. But the same model of TV is usually very similar at these sizes, so we can predict with some confidence that these opinions will apply.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching.

Though Dolby Vision doesn't feature (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which, like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology.

It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

This all adds up to make it a great option for movie fans, especially at its current price.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S95D 65-inch review

And check out our list of the best OLED TVs

The best TV deals around right now