One of our favourite 42-inch OLED TVs, the LG C4, hits an all-time low price

When we called the 42-inch LG C4 the king of small OLED TVs, we didn't make that statement lightly. It is a truly spectacular set, providing dynamic picture and excellent gaming specs despite being a smaller size. And even more fortunately, you get everything we love about OLED TVs from incredible contrast to brilliant motion handling in a compact fit for your home.

So, if you're in the market for a 42-inch TV right now, it's definitely one of the best small TVs around right now. And even better, there's a shockingly good deal on it. In fact, it's the best we've ever seen. Despite enjoying some great discounts during Black Friday and earlier in 2025, this is the lowest ever price we've seen for this TV.

For just £752 at Amazon, that's a saving of £648 compared to where we first reviewed it (and gave it five-stars). We've seen the 42-inch LG C4 OLED drop below £800 a couple of times before, but now we're heading into the £750 territory, we're getting seriously excited.

42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1400 now £752 at Amazon (save £648)

When we first got our hands on the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV, we rated it as one of the best small OLEDs available. Now, for this incredible discount, we're almost lost for words. Almost £650 off its original price, you get a compact TV that is packed with specs – especially for gamers.

When we first rated the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV, it came with a £1400 price tag – and even then, we were more than happy to give it five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. To see it drop down to an all-time low, well that's music to our ears. And it should be to yours, too.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but when it comes to the C4 range, it's an ever-impressive addition to the lineup. And in terms of living up to the reputation of its predecessor, the LG C3, we said in our full review: "We're happy to confirm the 42-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED TV for those short on space, or simply don't fancy having a giant TV taking up their entire living room."

Picture-wise, it's impressively dynamic and accurate with solid motion handling. And, if you're into gaming, it's got some noteworthy specs that'll be sure to impress. We're talking four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported – all packed into a 42-inch TV. Colour us impressed.

Feature-wise, you're also getting support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over the HDMI eARC. Plus, the built-in webOS smart platform features a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. Which, in this day and age, is a must.

There's a couple of small caveats that come with this TV though, as should be expected when purchasing a smaller OLED. The picture isn't quite as warm as others in the C4 range. We also felt the audio wasn't the best, but there's always a fix for that, and that's budgeting in for a soundbar. Luckily, with a £648 saving, you'll be able to afford one of the best soundbars available.

