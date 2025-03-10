One of our favourite 42-inch OLED TVs, the LG C4, hits an all-time low price

News
By
published

A five-star OLED for under £800

LG C4 42-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Formula 1 Drive To Survive)

When we called the 42-inch LG C4 the king of small OLED TVs, we didn't make that statement lightly. It is a truly spectacular set, providing dynamic picture and excellent gaming specs despite being a smaller size. And even more fortunately, you get everything we love about OLED TVs from incredible contrast to brilliant motion handling in a compact fit for your home.

So, if you're in the market for a 42-inch TV right now, it's definitely one of the best small TVs around right now. And even better, there's a shockingly good deal on it. In fact, it's the best we've ever seen. Despite enjoying some great discounts during Black Friday and earlier in 2025, this is the lowest ever price we've seen for this TV.

For just £752 at Amazon, that's a saving of £648 compared to where we first reviewed it (and gave it five-stars). We've seen the 42-inch LG C4 OLED drop below £800 a couple of times before, but now we're heading into the £750 territory, we're getting seriously excited.

42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1400now £752 at Amazon (save £648)

42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1400 now £752 at Amazon (save £648)
When we first got our hands on the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV, we rated it as one of the best small OLEDs available. Now, for this incredible discount, we're almost lost for words. Almost £650 off its original price, you get a compact TV that is packed with specs – especially for gamers.

View Deal

When we first rated the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV, it came with a £1400 price tag – and even then, we were more than happy to give it five-stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. To see it drop down to an all-time low, well that's music to our ears. And it should be to yours, too.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but when it comes to the C4 range, it's an ever-impressive addition to the lineup. And in terms of living up to the reputation of its predecessor, the LG C3, we said in our full review: "We're happy to confirm the 42-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED TV for those short on space, or simply don't fancy having a giant TV taking up their entire living room."

Picture-wise, it's impressively dynamic and accurate with solid motion handling. And, if you're into gaming, it's got some noteworthy specs that'll be sure to impress. We're talking four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported – all packed into a 42-inch TV. Colour us impressed.

Feature-wise, you're also getting support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over the HDMI eARC. Plus, the built-in webOS smart platform features a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. Which, in this day and age, is a must.

There's a couple of small caveats that come with this TV though, as should be expected when purchasing a smaller OLED. The picture isn't quite as warm as others in the C4 range. We also felt the audio wasn't the best, but there's always a fix for that, and that's budgeting in for a soundbar. Luckily, with a £648 saving, you'll be able to afford one of the best soundbars available.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals for 2025

Our picks of the best 43-inch, best 42-inch and best 40-inch TVs

We rate the best gaming TVs available right now

Grace Dean
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf with a tree-lined road on the screen
The LG B4 is a bargain once more, thanks to this superb OLED TV deal
The LG B4 OLED TV photographed on a white shelf with rocky scenery on the screen
Looking for a new TV for the New Year? LG's affordable B4 OLED TV drops to a new lowest price
oled TV
Don't buy the LG C4 until you've seen this rival OLED TV deal
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
QD-OLED TV: Sony A95L
The best TV deals 2025: the cheapest prices on the OLEDs, Mini LEDs and LCDs that our experts love
TCL 32SF540K 32-inch TV
My favourite 32-inch TV is cheaper than ever right now
Latest in Televisions
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?
QD-OLED TV: Samsung QE65S95C
The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 (LG OLED55C5)
Latest in News
JBL Charge 6 in red with carry strap
JBL upgrades two of our favourite Bluetooth speakers with bigger sound, longer battery life and more durable designs
KK DVD collection
'Laser rot' has rendered millions of Warner Bros DVDs unplayable – but you may be able to have them replaced
Damian Penaud of France runs with the ball during a Guinness Six Nations 2025 match in February
Ireland vs France live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2025 match online now, team news
Google TV Streamer
The Google TV Streamer just fixed its biggest flaw
philips gamepix 800 smart on white background
Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition
Q Acoustics&#039; three Q SUB models side by side against a brown backdrop
Trio of new Q SUB subwoofers bring bass boosts for Q Acoustics' multi-Award-winning speakers