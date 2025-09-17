Mitchell & Brown’s smaller TVs want to bring QLED screens to your bedroom

Bolton-based Mitchell & Brown claims to be addressing what it describes as one of the biggest frustrations facing today's TV buyers – the lack of premium technology in smaller screen sizes.

Designed for bedrooms (or any other secondary room, for that matter), the company's new 7 Year Elite Full HD QLED series brings quantum dot colour technology to compact 32-inch and 40-inch displays.

The release describes the new range as tackling a gap in the market where consumers have been forced to settle for outdated LCD panels and limited smart features when shopping for TVs destined for bedrooms, kitchens or studies.

The 7 Year Elite series spans six screen sizes in total, with the smaller 32-inch and 40-inch models offering Full HD resolution with Quantum Dot screen tech.

These sit alongside larger 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants that step up to 4K Ultra HD.

According to the company, picture performance centres on the quantum dot implementation, which it claims delivers enhanced colour reproduction and "lifelike viewing even in the smallest of spaces".

The 4K models also incorporate Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, while enhanced Dolby audio handles the soundtrack duties across the range.

All models feature Freely integration, delivering live broadcasts and all the major streaming services and popular streaming platforms.

(Image credit: Mitchell & Brown)

Design-wise, the sets feature ultra-slim bezels and a central pivoting pedestal stand across the range.

The company claims that the pedestal design adds "practical flexibility, allowing viewers to adjust the screen to the perfect angle".

Connectivity options include multiple HDMI and USB ports, headphone and digital audio outputs, plus Bluetooth compatibility for connecting external devices.

Mitchell & Brown's seven-year warranty applies to all models in the new range, supported by its network of independent UK retailers and in-house customer service team based in Bolton.

The 7 Year Elite Full HD QLED series is available now from UK independent electrical retailers, starting with the 32-inch JB-32Q1811 priced at £309, and the 40-inch JB-40Q1811 at £379.

The price bumps up to £429, £459 and £539 for the 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sets, respectively.

Pricing and release date information for the larger 65-inch model have yet to be revealed at the time of writing.

Naturally, we’re reserving judgement until we’ve taken a peek with our own eyes.

There’s certainly some stiff competition in the works, as we’ve seen in our list of the best small TVs, graced by sets like the Sharp 43GM6245K, which impressed in our review for £249.

