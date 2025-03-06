LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals

By
published

The upcoming flagship TV is available to pre-order now

LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
(Image credit: Future)

LG has officially revealed how much the G5 OLED TV will set you back, and it's good news. The premium OLED TV will be LG's first to use the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel architecture, which boosts brightness and colour volume, and according to retailer Richer Sounds, it's expected to begin shipping in late March to early April.

The G5 will come in six screen sizes – 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inches, with a new 48-inch version set to join these familiar options. While we have pricing for that new compact G-series, it doesn't appear to be available for pre-order.

There are also two configurations of the G5, one with LG's slick One Wall Design wall mount and another with a conventional tabletop stand; note that only the 55- and 65-inch versions can be optioned with a stand, and they cost the same as their respective wall-mount versions.

Official pricing for the G5 is as follows:

  • LG OLED48G5: £1799
  • LG OLED55G5: £2399
  • LG OLED65G5: £3299
  • LG OLED77G5: £4499
  • LG OLED83G5: £6999
  • LG OLED97G5: £24,999

The good news is that these are identical prices to the G4 across the board, and while a price decrease would have been nice, we certainly prefer this outcome instead of a price increase.

We're already seeing some impressive pre-order offers to tempt early adopters of LG's upcoming flagship OLED. The prices above can be found at John Lewis, with a free Dolby Atmos soundbar offered with each size (model depending on which size G5 you choose).

The 77- and 83-inch G5 comes with an LG S95TR, the wall-mount version of the 55-inch and 65-inch G5 nets you a free LG G1 and LG USG10TY respectively, while pre-ordering the tabletop stand versions of the G5 will score you a free LG USC9S. These are nice additions; however, out of the models from that list that we've reviewed, both scored three stars. Richer Sounds is offering a similar deal, with the same soundbars bundled with each size.

We're still awaiting pricing for the rest of LG's OLED TV range, including the C5 and B5 step-down models, however, we expect LG to release that information soon.

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

