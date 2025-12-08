During the post-Black Friday lull, there are usually some stock issues with high-ticket items such as new release TVs.

And that's exactly the case with the LG QNED93, a 2025 release that is currently out of stock in most retailers – but we've found a few sets still in stock at a great price.

The 65-inch LG QNED93 is now available for £1149 at Hughes, which is a solid £550 cheaper than the price when we tested it back in July.

You'll have to be quick, though – at the time of writing, there are only 5 left in stock!

In our LG QNED93 review, we boldly proclaimed that the set was LG's best LCD TV ever.

During testing, it soon became apparent just how big a leap the QNED93 was compared to previous LG LCDs.

The QNED93 utilises VA technology in its LCD screen, which offers better contrast and backlight uniformity than the IPS technology employed by most previous LG LCD models.

Along with an increase in dimming zones from its predecessor, the 65QNED91, a new Dynamic QNED Pro Colour system and a Gen 2 version of LG’s Alpha 8 AI processor, the end result is a substantial upgrade in picture quality.

"Compared with previous LG LCD TVs, the 65QNED93’s picture quality is nothing short of a revelation," our review stated. "Particularly when it comes to its ability to handle those dark scenes, even in HDR, that play such a big part in so many of our favourite film and TV test sequences."

Dark scenes, in particular, are handled compellingly, while bright HDR scenes look nothing short of gorgeous. Even when running several LCD TVs next to a professional mastering monitor, the 65QNED93 came closer to the mastering monitor during bright scenes than almost any other LCD TV we’ve tested.

The BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All4 and My5 UK streaming apps are all on board, as well as the international heavy-hitters. Additionally, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision high dynamic range formats are all supported. It's worth noting that HDR10+ is missing, however.

4K/120Hz gaming is also offered across all four of its HDMI ports, with 144Hz also available for those with powerful PCs. VRR, ALLM and a Dolby Vision game mode round off the gaming support.

We were also big fans of the AI Sound Pro system, which could upgrade sound to a virtual 9.1.2-channel system; however, we found that it produced some buzzing and crackling when really pushed.

If you're not set on an OLED, then the LG QNED93 is a very worthy choice. Get it while stocks last for £1149 at Hughes.

