I love the LG C5 OLED TV, but the C4 is currently £1000 cheaper

By published

£900 for a 55-inch LG C4 is an irresistible deal

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

We've just reviewed the new LG C5, and as you'll know if you've already read our LG C5 review, it's a great TV.

It takes the C4's great performance and feature set and adds a little more brightness, crispness, and refinement. If the two TVs were the same price, it would be obvious to buy the newer C5.

But they're not the same price. The 55-inch LG C5 is still at its launch price of £1900, while the 55-inch LG C4 has just hit a record-low price of £900 at Amazon.

The C5 is maybe five per cent better than the C4, not £1000 better...

LG OLED55C4 2024 OLED TV was £1899now£900 at Amazon (save £999)Lowest-ever price: £900

LG OLED55C4 2024 OLED TV was £1899 now £900 at Amazon (save £999)
Lowest-ever price: £900
Yes, the new C5 is better, but only marginally, and the C4 remains an incredibly compelling combination of performance and features. At this price, it's an irresistible bargain.

The two things I love most about the C4 are how easy it is to get it to deliver accurate, balanced picture quality and how incredible it is for gaming.

On the first point, you can put the TV into Filmmaker Mode and switch on the ambient light sensor and you'll get a really good picture with almost all content and in almost all kinds of ambient light. The TV will automatically switch to its 'best' Dolby Vision setting when you play appropriate content, too, so there's no extra effort needed there, either.

As for gaming, the C4 is close to unbeatable. All four of the HDMI inputs are 2.1-spec, and they all handle 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. There's also a great HGiG mode that makes it a doddle to get the best out of HDR games, and Dolby Vision gaming is supported. More importantly, games look awesome and play super-smoothly.

The only downside to the C4 is that its sound is pretty poor, but that's a trait it shares with most TVs, including the C5. I heartily recommend using some of the money you're saving with this deal to add one of the best soundbars – many are currently available with big discounts.

Here are all of the best TV deals currently available

And these are the best TVs

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.

