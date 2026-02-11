A new OLED TV can be an expensive investment, especially if you're after one of the best TVs on the market.

The five-star 55-inch LG C5 would normally set you back £1900 – so how does more than £900 off grab you?

Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch LG C5 for just £999 at Richer Sounds. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen it drop to.

There is a caveat: to secure this price, you need to claim cashback from LG directly (here's the full T&C's). The price you pay at checkout will be £1099 using the code 'RSTV100'. That is still an excellent price, but to grab your extra £100 back, you'll need to make the claim with LG.

Jump through that relatively small hoop, though, and this is an unbelievable price for a brand-new OLED.

Cashback deal Save £901 LG OLED55C5: was £1,900 now £999 at Richer Sounds The 55-inch LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025, thanks to its sharp picture, excellent contrast and image solidity, uncompromising feature set and great motion handling. It will cost you £1099 at checkout using the code 'RSTV100', but you can claim an extra £100 off directly with LG.

Image 1 of 2 Get £100 cashback via redemption from LG when you buy this TV. (Image credit: Richer Sounds) Get £100 cashback via redemption from LG when you buy this TV. (Image credit: Richer Sounds)

The LG C5 is the brand’s current mid-range OLED, boasting a five-star review, a What Hi-Fi? Award and a place among the best TVs we have tested.

While it lacks the fourth-generation OLED panel found in its five-star LG G5 sibling, and seemed a minor upgrade on the last-gen C4, we found it to be an improvement nonetheless. Its higher peak brightness and much improved white detail, rival other mid-range OLEDS from rival brands such as Sony and Panasonic.

It is also the ideal TV for most people, performing straight out of the box with exceptional picture quality, and features that are mighty impressive.

There are four fully featured HDMI 2.1 sockets, which means all of them support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus excellent HDR support and brilliant app compatibility. For gamers, that’s a pretty flawless spec sheet.

The C5 also uses webOS 25, LG's latest operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Getting an exceptional picture is, thankfully, fairly simple. We recommend selecting Filmmaker Mode and your preferred level of TruMotion processing (ours is Cinematic Movement), to get an image that is both authentic and dynamic.

It led our expert testers to say: “[The LG C5’s] exceptional picture quality and uncompromising feature set are certified crowd pleasers. It remains an excellent choice for gamers, too, and its Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode is a major bonus for film buffs.”

The sound quality, however, is far less impressive – but considering how often we say that about OLED TVs of this stature, as usual we recommend investing in a decent soundbar to go with it.

With the new C6 step-down OLED unveiled at CES earlier this year, it's no surprise there's a discount to be grabbed. What is surprising is that it's of this scale: more than £900 off at Richer Sounds with the 'RSTV100' code at checkout and a cashback claim with LG.

