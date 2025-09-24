Grab the five-star 48in LG C5 OLED for £400 less (while you can)

The LG C5 (OLED48C5) is one of the best smaller TVs currently available, having earned five stars in our review. And you can now grab it for substantially less than its launch price.

Currently, the 48-in C5 is on offer at Hughes, where members can grab the set for £999 – a reduction of £401 from its previous £1399.

The deal requires Hughes membership, though signing up to that is free and provides immediate access to the discounted price.

This is great news for those who missed the recent £999 deal at John Lewis. At the time of writing, the 48-inch LG C5 is back up to £1200 at both John Lewis, and other retailers such as Currys.

The 48-inch C5 is as premium as televisions in the sub-50-inch category can get. The set features LG's WOLED panel tech and the company's new Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor, which introduces enhanced AI-driven picture processing for improved upscaling, colour accuracy and HDR tone mapping.

The C5's feature set extends to comprehensive HDR support, covering HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats.

LG's webOS 25 operating system provides access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX, alongside a new Xbox app that enables game streaming directly through the television.

Our review finds that the 48-inch C5 delivers strong picture quality once properly calibrated, with effective peak brightness handling and excellent detail retention in dark scenes.

The desert sequences in Dune: Part 2 showcase the set's ability to balance bright highlights with detailed shading, while the OLED's pixel-level light control ensures bright elements don't cause unwanted blooming.

Motion handling proved competent during testing as well, with action sequences maintaining their intended weight and impact when the set's processing is configured appropriately.

The Civil War test disc revealed the C5's capacity for dynamic explosions that emerge cleanly from dark backgrounds, taking full advantage of the OLED panel's infinite contrast capabilities.

However, our review does identify some colour-volume limitations in darker skin tones during certain scenes. This can result in a slight greenish cast that affects the natural warmth of faces.

Additionally, the integrated 2.2-channel 40W speaker system was found to lack the directional quality and low-frequency impact that serious movie enthusiasts will expect, making one of the best soundbars a recommended pairing.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of four full-speed HDMI 2.1 inputs, all supporting up to 4K/144Hz (including 4K/120Hz for current-gen consoles).

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dolby Vision gaming support are all present, ensuring compatibility with current-generation consoles and gaming PCs.

We reviewed and rated the 48-inch LG C5 at its launch price of £1399, making this current discount all the more tempting for those looking for a smaller TV without the usual compromises on quality.

