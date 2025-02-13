£1100 price drop on a Panasonic TV that delivers 'as the director intended it' experience

If you're looking for a high-performing TV, then it's got to be OLED. And if you want one of the best OLED TVs around, then the Panasonic Z95A has to be in contention. It's a revolutionary TV with Fire TV built in, making it one seriously attractive package. It also has that 'as the director intended it' quality if that's something you like the sound of.

The Z95A not only boasts incredible picture quality, next-level features, as well as Amazon Fire TV built-in, but thanks to a deal at Sevenoaks, you can now get it for only £2799. That's a saving of £1100. This deal is for the 65-inch version, which is guaranteed to elevate any movie or TV show viewing to a whole new level.

Lowest price ever! Panasonic Z95A: was £3,899 now £2,799 at Sevenoaks The Panasonic Z95A is up there with the very best. The bright display provides a natural and authentic picture, while the advanced Dolby Atmos speaker system delivers impressive sound. The Fire TV operating system is also super simple to use and packed with streaming apps.

Five stars.

In our Panasonic Z95A review, we described this TV as "one of Panasonic's best, offering punchy peak brightness without sacrificing the brand’s 'as the director intended' authenticity".

Picture quality is enhanced by brightness-boosting MLA technology, which improves upon Panasonic's trademark authentic, controlled and balanced picture. By accurately replicating colours across the full dynamic range, the Z95A is better than most at displaying movies as they were intended.

For gamers, the TV comes with Dolby Vision gaming support and a boosted 144Hz max refresh rate, which keeps gameplay running smoothly. The inclusion of ALLM and VRR support also helps guarantee responsive gaming at any frame rate.

The downside for gamers is that the chip used doesn’t support four full-fat HDMI 2.1 inputs. Instead, you get two HDMI 2.1 connections, one of which doubles as the eARC required to connect a Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR.

Other fantastic TVs are available, as you can see in our best TVs buying guide. If you'd like to see a direct competitor, then you should check out our LG G4 vs Panasonic Z95A comparison.

