Deal alert! Save £400 on one of 2024's best 65in OLED TVs

If you're after one of the best TVs, then you'll be glad to hear that LG's excellent OLED65C4 has just received a substantial price cut at Amazon.

The 65-inch model (which earned our coveted five-star rating last year), is now available for £1,499 – a tempting £400 reduction from its original £1,899 price tag.

This latest discount puts the TV within striking distance of its previous best price of £1,495, recorded during the November sales period last year. And having thoroughly tested the C4, we can confirm it's a tempting proposition at this price point.

For starters, LG crammed the C4 with a plethora of enhancements over its C3 predecessor. Our testing revealed that the updated Alpha 9 processor brought welcome improvements to both sharpness and brightness, while maintaining a natural colour balance. We were particularly impressed by the C4's performance with HDR content too, where it demonstrated excellent detail retention in both bright highlights and darker scenes.

The rich tone and vibrant colours are especially noteworthy as well – during our testing of films like Blade Runner 2049, the C4 displayed superb consistency in colour delivery from the brightest to the darkest parts of the picture. Even in shadowy scenes, skin tones maintained their natural hue, addressing a limitation we'd noticed in previous models.

The gaming credentials are particularly impressive too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz, alongside VRR and ALLM functionality. PC gamers haven't been forgotten either, with full Nvidia G-Sync VRG certification ensuring smooth performance across all platforms.

As for audio, the C4 delivered noticeably weightier sound with improved dynamics compared to the previous generation's efforts. And while investing in a dedicated soundbar would still enhance the experience further, the built-in audio system is perfectly capable for everyday viewing.

Elsewhere, LG's WebOS 24 platform provides smooth navigation and access to all major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. The interface remains responsive throughout daily use too, with logical menu layouts that enhance the overall user experience.

Sure, it won't have the fancy new four-stack OLED layers of LG's upcoming 2025 line-up, but if you're looking for a top-performing 65in screen that'll go easier on your wallet, the C4 will far from disappoint – especially at this price.

