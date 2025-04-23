Almost half-price! The impressive LG G4 crashes to £1699

The LG G4 is a fantastic OLED TV that easily competes with Samsung and Sony’s best. We tested it at £3299, but thanks to the recent release of the LG G5, you can now bag the older, yet still very impressive, G4 model at Richer Sounds for only £1699. That's almost half-price. Crazy times.

Not only will you get one of the best LG TVs on the market, but Richer Sounds will also throw in an LG US70TR soundbar worth £699. We wouldn't expect amazing things from the soundbar, but given it's free, who can complain! This deal is worth it just for the TV alone. Be quick before it's gone!

In our full review, we said, "We can confirm the G4 is a very strong contender and, like its step-down sibling, the LG C4, is a much bigger step forward on last year's model than its specifications suggest. If you want a cutting-edge flagship OLED for serious movie watching, this is one to consider."

Highlights include a brilliantly bright picture that's full of contrast, stellar gaming features and accurate motion handling. Plus, with the 65-inch LG G4, you get a choice to use a pedestal stand or wall mount, a step away from the previous G-series models that only came with a wall mount. Though you'll have to buy the stand separately.

Feature-wise, the LG G4 was privy to several major updates to hardware and software. The biggest? The move to a second-generation MLA panel with a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, which is around 1000 nits brighter than the first-gen MLA OLED panels which came before it. Also focused on display is the AI Director Processing that aims to provide 'as the director intended' colours. The set supports HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail technology. However, like past LG sets, HDR10+ / HDR10+ Adaptive are not included.

This deal also comes with the LG US70TR soundbar, worth £699. While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we do know that LG doesn't have the best track record when it comes to home cinema sound, so don't expect one of the best soundbars available. But it's free, so you won't catch us complaining about that.

