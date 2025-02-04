Five-star Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system drops to record-low price

If you're looking for a multi-speaker 5.1 surround system, then we recommend choosing an Award winner that we gave a complete five stars to in our review. That would be the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package, which is on sale at Peter Tyson for £1999. The whopping £800 discount brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Still need convincing? Our reviewer struggled to come up with many negatives but instead praised the speaker's detailed and insightful sound as well as warm and rich vocals. The speakers are available in black, oak, or white. This is one seriously good speaker package at a temptingly low price.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package is a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and remains the system we recommend to people with cash to spare that want to invest in a fantastic surround-sound set-up that will do true justice to movies.

The system on offer combines 606 S3 speakers as the right and left channels, 607 S3 speakers as the surrounds, the HTM6 S3 as the centre channel and an ASW610 subwoofer.

Putting it through its paces in our test room paired with our reference Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier results were amazing. Whether it was an iconic scene from space epic Interstellar or an action-packed fight in Top Gun: Maverick, the B&W package delivered detailed and insightful sound with plenty of warmth and richness, particularly around vocals.

Add to this its wonderful dynamics and energetic nature and it became an easy recommendation.

Our reviewers’ conclusion says it all: “Truthfully, we had a sneaking suspicion that this package could be excellent based on our prior experience with the 606 S3 and 607 S3 stereo pairs. However, we’re still taken aback by how good this package sounds as a whole. Clear, detailed, rich and dynamic – this speaker system ticks all of our boxes.”

