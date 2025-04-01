Our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar system has just dropped to its lowest-ever price

In the market for one of the best surround sound systems we have tested? The Samsung Q990D is the full package with soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers all part of the deal — and right now, it could be yours for more than £800 off!

For just £879 at Amazon, you can secure this spectacular set, which we called "a complete Dolby Atmos sound system in a box".

Samsung HW-Q990D was £1699 £879 at Amazon (save £820)

The Samsung Q990D is the best soundbar package we have tested to date, and that statement is backed up with a five-star review and What Hi-Fi? Award. It boasts 11.4.1 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and twin HDMI 2.1 inputs, which is good news for gamers.

The Samsung Q990D is a mighty impressive set, and if a lone soundbar won't quite cut the mustard for you, then this package could be the solution. And it could cost you only £879 compared with the original £1699 asking price.

Even at full price, we were happy to award it five stars in our review – and, indeed, give it a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024.

The Q990 D has an 11.1.4-channel system with 22 drivers. The soundbar alone features six elliptical midrange drivers, three tweeters that fire forwards, four side-firing drivers and two up-firing drivers. In each surround speaker, there's one forward-, one side- and one up-firing driver. And finally, the subwoofer has a 20cm driver. That's covering all the angles for a fraction of the price.

Samsung also has an enticing HDMI socket offering; there are two HDMI 2.1 inputs, with full support for advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

In our Samsung HW-Q990D review, we say: "It’s a hugely compelling package overall, and while it’s certainly not cheap, it is good value compared with alternative systems that offer similar specification and features.

"If you want something approaching ‘proper’ Atmos sound without buying an AV amplifier and 12 individual speakers, it has to be on your shortlist."

And right now, you can secure the lot for the cheapest-ever price of just £879 at Amazon. A real bargain.

