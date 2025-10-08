This might just be one of the best home cinema deals we've seen this year. Have I got your attention? Great.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can snap up the much-loved Xgimi Horizon Ultra for only £849 at Amazon. That's a 51 per cent, £900 discount. It doesn't get much better than that.

At this price the Ultra is one of the best options for anyone who wants a flexible, easy-to-setup projector to use in their bedroom or games room, or to pull out for an impromptu movie night when friends are over.

Save 51% Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,749 now £849 at Amazon If you're wanting a “home cinema in a box”, then this is a package that delivers exactly that. With an exceptionally bright and colourful picture paired with a good built-in audio system, it really is the complete package. It is also one of the highest-scoring units in its class that we have reviewed, earning a solid four-star rating when we tested it.

What makes this projector stand out is Xgimi's bold design choices. Instead of the usual flat box, you get a cuboid unit, wrapped in leather with a distinctive Misty Gold finish.

It is clearly designed to blend into your living room rather than dominate it, though whether you'll love or hate the aesthetic is entirely subjective, of course.

The real innovation, though, lies in Xgimi's Dual Light system, which combines laser and LED lighting.

This hybrid approach covers more than 95 per cent of the DCI P3 colour spectrum, while pumping out 2300 lumens of brightness in the process.

Our review finds the colour response genuinely impressive, with much bolder, richer saturations than most projectors at this price point.

The brightness claim feels conservative too – real-world performance often exceeds the quoted specifications, delivering images with striking intensity and excellent detail.

The trade-off comes with black levels, which can look greyed over and slightly milky in darker scenes. But it does mean the Horizon Ultra performs better with some ambient light rather than in completely darkened rooms – which actually suits its living room aspirations perfectly.

You get proper 4K resolution via DLP's XPR technology, plus Dolby Vision support alongside standard HDR formats.

It also handles image sizes from 40 to 200 inches, with motorised zoom and automatic keystone correction making set-up refreshingly straightforward.

The built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide decent sound that projects away from the unit itself, creating a more immersive experience than most built-in solutions.

While the Android TV platform can be patchy (Netflix support was broken for us during testing), the optimised apps such as Prime Video and Disney+ work well with the projector's capabilities.

In short, if you are after a projector that doesn't look like typical AV kit while delivering impressive results, this exceptional deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

