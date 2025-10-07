Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has returned to offer a fresh batch of AV deals, with prices slashed on some of our favourite home cinema products.

This includes a major saving on one of the best projectors on the market, and it's a perfect pick for anyone wanting a fuss-free setup and awesome picture quality.

The Hisense PL2 – a five-star projector and sequel to the Award-winning PL1 – has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and Richer Sounds, meaning you can scoop one up for just £1189.

That's an incredible saving of £810, and the best part is that you don't need to add a discount code or sign up to a membership – this is a straightforward huge saving.

Save £810 Hisense PL2UK: was £1,999 now £1,189 at Amazon The Hisnese PL2 serves up big, bold and detailed cinematic images, impressive front-firing sound, and a comprehensive smart streaming platform – which makes it the full package when it comes to an all-in-one entertainment system. And now at its lowest price ever, it's even easier to recommend. Also available at Richer Sounds

It's truly hard to fault the Hisense PL2, especially at this all-new, lowest-ever price. We've previously spotted this projector drop to £1399, but a further £210 reduction means that the PL2 is an even better buy than ever before.

So what makes this UST beamer so good? The PL2 sports Hisense's X-Fusion Laser Technology, which can output a claimed 2700 ANSI lumens – a 600 lumen increase over its Award-winning predecessor.

It can project a 4K image up to 150 inches, with support for HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos immersive sound. And that huge image can be achieved without the need to rearrange your living space, as the ultra-short-throw nature of this projector means it can be tucked conveniently close to a wall and still project a large-scale picture.

You'll find Hisense's Vidaa smart platform built in, meaning you can stream from a wide range of services directly from the device, without the need to hook up a streaming device.

However, if you do want to connect a Blu-ray player or games console, you'll be pleased to find two HDMI sockets, though only one is HDMI 2.1, and it only supports 120Hz at 1080p. Those looking for a more accomplished projector for gaming should turn their attention to the Hisense PX3-Pro, which is currently discounted to £1784 at Richer Sounds.

We praised its detailed image, and especially commended its handling of dark details. Highlights also benefit from the increased brightness, and the PL2 can let loose with some vibrant and punchy colours when required.

At a whopping £810 off the usual asking price, the PL2 is a bargain piece of five-star home cinema gear, so don't miss this excellent saving at Amazon and Richer Sounds.

